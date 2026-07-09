Nio launched a five-seat version of its ES8 SUV on Thursday.

Deliveries of the five-seat ES8 are slated to start on Friday.

The base Executive Luxury trim starts at RMB 382,800 for full purchase.

The ES8 has been the clear leader for the NIO brand since the third-generation model launched in September 2025.

Shares of Nio Inc (NIO) fell 2% on Thursday after it officially launched a five-seat version of its flagship ES8 electric SUV, expanding options for buyers in China’s premium large-SUV segment.

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The Executive Luxury trim starts at RMB 382,800 for full purchase or RMB 274,800 under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. The more premium Executive Signature version of the vehicle begins at RMB 422,800 or RMB 314,800 with BaaS — RMB 24,000 below the three-row ES8, CnEVPost noted. Deliveries are slated to start on Friday.

“Five people. Twenty-one suitcases. Zero compromises. With true separation between passenger and cargo space, everyone gets the comfort and space they deserve,” Nio CEO William Li said in a post on X.

Nio ES8 Competition And Demand

The five-seat ES8 targets families, building on the original ES8’s strong sales leadership.

Deliveries of the three-row ES8 dropped to 8,969 units in June, ending a seven-month streak above 10,000. The ES8 has been the clear leader for the NIO brand since the third-generation model launched in September 2025. It reached 120,000 cumulative deliveries by June 22 and regularly posted monthly volumes above 10,000-16,000 units in late 2025 and early 2026.

Tesla Playbook

EV makers have been experimenting with different seating configurations of their best-selling SUVs in China. Tesla launched the six-seat three-row version of its best-selling SUV in China, called the Model YL, in August. The vehicle was targeted at the competitive premium family SUV segment and aimed to build demand for the popular vehicle.

How Did NIO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter fell from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user framed the stock’s trading range as a summer of opportunity.

Another user highlighted that Nio sells more cars than a few of its American rivals.

NIO stock has fallen 6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<