Backblaze stock gained after the company reported a decrease in its annualized failure rate for the first quarter, while Penguin Solutions’ results-driven momentum found a catalyst on Wall Street.

Blackblaze’s annualized failure rate declined to 1.24% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 1.42% a year earlier, even as storage capacities continued to increase.

The company said 92% of the 10,220 drives deployed during the quarter had capacities of 20TB or more.

On Thursday, Barclays raised its price target on PENG stock to $40 from $27, while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly.

Shares of Backblaze (BLZE) and Penguin Solutions (PENG) climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, fueled by positive quarterly business updates: Backblaze highlighted growing AI-driven storage demand, and Penguin Solutions extended its post-earnings rally amid continued bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

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At the time of writing, BLZE stock was up 9%, having gained in nine of the previous 11 sessions, while PENG shares surged more than 11%.

BLZE’s Annualized Failure Rate Falls

Backblaze, a cloud storage provider, on Thursday released its first-quarter 2026 Drive Stats report, highlighting the growing demand for high-capacity storage driven by AI workloads.

The report, based on data from more than 341,000 production hard drives across Backblaze’s global cloud platform, found that 92% of the 10,220 drives deployed during the quarter had capacities of 20TB or more. The company said its fleet of more than 86,000 drives with capacities above 20TB recorded an annualized failure rate (AFR) of 0.85%.

Overall drive reliability also improved, with the company’s annualized failure rate declining to 1.24% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 1.42% a year earlier, even as storage capacities continued to increase.

Speaking on the results, CTO Dan Spraggins said, “When you’re operating at our scale, even small improvements in failure rates compound significantly across hundreds of thousands of drives and hundreds of millions of drive-days.”

Despite the recent rally, retail sentiment surrounding BLZE on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours. The stock has surged more than 270% so far this year.

PENG Rally Extends After Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of Penguin Solutions extended their gains on Thursday after surging 25% a day earlier, supported by another bullish Wall Street call following the company’s strong fiscal third-quarter results earlier this week.

The company reported record quarterly revenue of $479 million, up 48%, while adjusted earnings came in at $0.84 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $421 million in revenue and $0.56 EPS, according to Fiscal.ai.

On Thursday, Barclays raised its price target on the stock to $40 from $27, while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly. As of this writing, PENG stock hit an intraday high of $89.86.

Analysts have remained optimistic on Penguin Solutions, pointing to strong demand for its AI infrastructure and memory products. Earlier, Citizens said the company’s AI-focused product strategy and shift away from non-core assets should support stronger growth and a healthier business mix.

Retail sentiment for PENG on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has soared nearly 330% so far this year.

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