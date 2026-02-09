Nike’s Super Bowl return continues to turn heads, and this year, it partnered with former NFL player Marshawn Lynch for an advertisement congratulating the Seattle Seahawks on clinching the championship.

The Seattle Seahawks clinched the Super Bowl Championship by beating the New England Patriots 29-13.

In the advertisement that played after the Seattle Seahawks won the game, Marshawn Lynch, the former player, congratulated the team with the tagline “Bitter Tastes Good.”

The return to the Super Bowl for Nike last year was a part of new CEO Elliott Hill’s push to bring Nike back to its former glory.

Nike’s shares jumped in overnight trading on Monday after a Super Bowl advertisement featuring former Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch played at the sporting event, post the team's win, with retail traders calling out that the sportswear giant was back with its “elite and arrogant” ads.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the advertisement that played after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13, Lynch, the former player, congratulated the team with the tagline of the advertisement titled “Bitter Tastes Good.”

Significance Of The Lynch Advertisement

According to media reports, the Seattle Seahawks had lost against the New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl 49. The 49th Super Bowl was their last appearance in the championship game before Super Bowl 60.

In the advertisement, Lynch, who is nicknamed “Beast Mode,” said, "I ain't even gonna hold.” “Bitter is an acquired taste. That's how you know it is not for everybody. But the real ones know where that flavor is,” he said.

“When you get to the bottom of that mug, when there ain't nothing left but that grit, that's where you really appreciate that grind. Because nothing tastes as good as getting your lick back,” Lynch said in the Super Bowl advertisement after the Seattle Seahawks clinched the Super Bowl Championship by beating the New England Patriots 29-13.

Nike’s Super Bowl Comeback

While the Seattle Seahawks made their comeback into the championship this year, Nike returned to the Super Bowl last year. After 30 years, Nike decided to once again feature in the Super Bowl in 2025, where Nike featured Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sha’Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu in an ad campaign with the slogan "So Win.”

The return to the Super Bowl for Nike was part of new CEO Elliott Hill’s push to restore Nike to its former glory and reposition it as a sports favourite and a brand associated with major sporting events.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that “NIKE's elite and arrogant ads are back” and that it was the only “brand synonymous with sports championships.”

What Is Retail Thinking About Nike?

Retail sentiment on Nike remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Over the past year, Nike’s ticker witnessed an 8% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Nike have declined nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<