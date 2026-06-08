New products, campaigns, and kits aim to boost sales and strengthen the brand.

Goldman Sachs kept a Neutral rating on Nike with a $52 price target.

The firm noted a strong focus on new products, marketing, and retail plans ahead of the World Cup.

UBS became slightly more positive after meeting Nike’s leadership, saying its football strategy highlights strong branding and creativity.

Nike (NKE) is drawing attention from Wall Street after investor meetings revealed its plan to drive demand through global football, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle.

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NKE’s Football Strategy

At the beginning of this month, Nike launched its product and collaboration strategy for the 2026 World Cup season. The brand has introduced new federation kits, advanced-performance boots such as the Mercurial Vapor 17 and Mercurial Superfly 11, and a series of cultural streetwear projects.

At the center of Nike’s strategy is its X2 capsule collection, which connects seven national federations with seven creative collaborators and seven community organizations.

Nike also rolled out a new football campaign called “Rip the Script,” positioning the brand at the center of global soccer culture this summer as fans gear up for major international tournaments.

Analyst Views ‘Constructive’ Improvements For NKE

On Friday, Goldman Sachs said it is maintaining a ‘Neutral’ stance on Nike with a $52 price target after attending the company’s Global Football showcase. The firm said the event focused heavily on product innovation, brand storytelling, and retail execution aimed at strengthening Nike’s position ahead of the tournaments.

Goldman Sachs said that the management expressed a “constructive” tone and pointed to early signs of progress from its sport-driven growth strategy.The showcase emphasized Nike’s “World Cup playbook,” which combines new product launches with marketing campaigns designed to reinforce its identity in global sports.

Nike stock edged 0.4% lower in Monday’s premarket.

UBS Remains Cautious Despite Positive Signals

UBS also expressed a slightly improved view after meeting with Nike’s leadership team. The firm said the company’s football-focused event reinforced its creative strength and strong sport-oriented branding, which continue to serve as key competitive advantages.

Despite this, UBS reiterated that Nike’s broader turnaround will take longer than many investors expect, keeping its ‘Neutral’ rating with a $54 price target. Analysts indicated they would need to see clearer and more consistent improvement before turning more bullish on the stock.

Nike says football will be a major driver of its business comeback. The CEO said in the March earnings call that Nike plans to use the upcoming World Cup to boost its presence in football stores worldwide.

The company is still in the middle of its turnaround plan, which it aims to finish by the end of the year.

NKE Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory with a 73% hike in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “World Cup starts THURSDAY. Most captivating NBA finals matchup in a LONG time also this week. One of those weeks where you realize sports is everything.”

Another user said, “Let me tell you, in the long run, fundamentals trump any chart. Not only is Nike overextended and at its lowest point, but everyone selling doesn't know what they have in their portfolio, and that's fine.”

NKE stock has declined by 32% year-to-date.

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