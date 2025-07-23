Paytm posted its first-ever quarterly profit, while Tata Motors led index gains.

Indian equity markets ended higher, tracking positive global sentiment after the US signed a trade deal with Japan. The Nifty index reclaimed the 25,200 level, led by buying in financials, auto and healthcare stocks.

Infosys earnings came in post-market hours. Q1 revenue rose 8% to ₹42,279 crore, while profits stood at ₹6,921 crore. The IT major has raised its lower band of the revenue growth guidance to 1% to 3% from 0% to 3%, while margin guidance is maintained at 20-22%.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed 539 points higher at 82,726, while the Nifty 50 ended 159 points higher at 25,219. Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.3% and the Smallcap index ended flat.

However, the retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bearish’ by market close on Stocktwits.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on July 23 as of 4:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Sectorally, barring real estate (-2.7%), media (-1%) and FMCG (-0.6%), all other sub-indices ended in the green.

Paytm shares recouped opening losses to end nearly 2% higher after it reported its first-ever profit for June quarter, amid improvement in operational performance.

Colgate (-4%) hit a new 52-week low after its Q1 earnings missed street estimates. Citi maintained a ‘Sell’ rating and revised its target price lower to ₹2,175 from ₹2,300

The other earnings movers include Dixon Technologies (+3%), IRFC (+3%), CreditAccess (+5%), Dalmia Bharat (-2%) as investors parsed their quarterly performance.

Focus shifts to Dr Reddy’s and Tata Consumer that are set to report Q1 earnings after market close.

Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer (+2.6%) ahead of the India-UK free trade agreement deal that will be signed tomorrow. Also, sentiment boost coming in from the US-Japan trade deal, which reduced tariffs on Japanese vehicles entering the US market.

Ola Electric surged 7%, while Lodha (-7%) and Oberoi Realty (-3%) shares fell on the back of large block deals.

Globally, European markets traded higher, while US stock futures indicate a positive start on Wall Street.

