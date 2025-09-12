Resistance is pegged at 25,150–25,200, while a failure to hold support could drag the index lower.

The Nifty 50 finally managed to close above the crucial 25,000 mark on September 11 for the first time since August 21, signaling renewed strength in market sentiment.

The GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian equity markets on September 12. Will the bulls be able to maintain control above 25,000 in the final trading session of the week?

Trade Setup For Friday

Analyst Mayank Singh Chandel noted that the Nifty index formed a small bullish candle on the daily chart, supported by sustained buying interest and improving technical momentum.

Key Levels to Watch:

• Immediate Resistance: 25,150 – 25,200

• Critical Hurdle: 25,250

• Immediate Support: 24,900

• Crucial Support Zone: 24,800 – 24,750

According to Chandel, a decisive breakout above 25,150–25,200 could trigger a sharp rally toward 25,500, whereas a failure to hold 25,000 may invite mild profit booking toward 24,800. He added that sustaining above 25,000 is crucial for bulls to maintain control.

Bharat Sharma of Stockace Financial Services said that the market has been closing near the 25,000 level for the past two days, making this a crucial point that will determine the further course of action.. Firstly, there are no strong upside triggers at present, and the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continue to hold the market steadily.

Additionally, while Nifty showed strong support at 25,000, there was no significant momentum to push it higher, creating a tricky situation, according to Sharma. If Nifty is unable to sustain above the 25,000 level, it could face sharp declines below this point. For immediate downside, support is seen around 24,980, followed by 24,920, 24,880, and 24,800. On the upside, resistance lies at 25,040, which, if breached, higher targets of 25,080, 25,140, and 25,200 may come into play.

Dipak Takodara said that the Nifty index is above the 10, 20, and 50-day moving averages, with its Relative Strength Index above 50, indicating a neutral-to-positive setup. A decisive close above 25,050 would open the gates for 25,150–25,250 next. But a drop below 24,890 would cool the momentum and refocus support at 24,740, he added.

Stocks On Breakout Radar

Financial Sarthis has flagged four stocks with breakout potential.

Sanghvi Movers: A classic VCP breakout is in play. If the stock moves above ₹370, it could test ₹430 quickly, with support at ₹330.

Polycab has seen a doji candle formation at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support zone. If the stock breaches ₹7,285, it could see an upmove to ₹7,400, with support at ₹7,150.

Shriram Finance has seen a mother candle breakout above ₹621. If the stock moves above ₹625, it can rally to ₹640-660, with support at ₹602-₹605.

Voltas: If the stock rises above ₹1,400, it can test ₹1,430-₹1,450, with support at ₹1,370.

