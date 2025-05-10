Broader indices saw deep cuts, though defense stocks and select earnings plays like L&T and Titan offered some support.

Indian equity markets opened sharply lower on Friday as escalating India-Pakistan cross-border tensions rattled investor sentiment, triggering a broad-based sell-off across most sectors.

Around 9:50 a.m. IST, the benchmark Nifty traded down 200 points at 24,046, while the Sensex fell 632 points at 79,701.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices registered deeper cuts, falling between 1% and 2%, underscoring risk-off sentiment in the broader space.

Meanwhile, the India Volatility Index (VIX), a key gauge of market fear, rose 6%.

Data on Stocktwits showed retail sentiment for the Nifty 50 has flipped to 'bearish' early on Friday.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on May 9 as of 9:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Sectorally, all indices except consumer durables were in the red, with real estate stocks leading the losses.

However, defence stocks outperformed, supported by reports of a key meeting between the government and defense manufacturers next week. HAL, BEL, and Bharat Forge rose about 2% each in early trade.

Among individual movers, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) surged 4% as investors cheered its March-quarter earnings, especially its robust international operations performance.

Titan also rallied 5% after reporting a stable Q4 result. Macquarie reiterated a bullish view, forecasting double-digit sales growth and 11–11.5% jewellery margins for FY26.

Investors will monitor ABB, Dr Reddy's, Swiggy, Manappuram Finance, KPR Mills, and Reliance Power as they report quarterly numbers later in the day.

SEBI-registered advisors shared the day's trade setup on Stocktwits.

Sameer Pande identified Nifty support at 23,800-23,560 and resistance at 24,600. For the Bank Nifty, he pointed to support at 52,900 and resistance at 56,200.

Orchid Research cautions investors to watch out for a swift reversal later today.

Asian markets and Dow Futures saw gains following President Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with the UK. He also suggested potential tariff reductions on Chinese goods, depending on the success of future discussions.

