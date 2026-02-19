In the fourth quarter, total revenue climbed to $786.5 million, reflecting a 9% year-on-year increase with an adjusted earnings per share of $3.24.

NiCE (NICE) on Thursday announced steady revenue growth in the fourth quarter (Q4), capping a year marked by expanding cloud demand and rising AI-driven sales.

The customer experience software provider also authorized a $600 million share buyback program and unveiled fresh guidance for 2026.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

In Q4, total revenue climbed to $786.5 million, reflecting a 9% year-on-year increase with an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24. While revenue exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $779.94 million, EPS was in line, according to Fiscal AI data.

Following the earnings announcement, NiCE stock traded nearly 9% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

