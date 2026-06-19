Netflix has secured an exclusive, multi-year television partnership with Proximity Media, the production company founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Under the multi-year contract, Proximity Media's television branch will create new, original shows solely for Netflix.

The founding trio brings immense creative leverage to the streamer, including Ryan Coogler's leadership on box-office hits like Black Panther and 2025's highest-grossing original feature, Sinners.

Proximity Media is already developing highly anticipated pilots elsewhere, including a new iteration of The X-Files and an adaptation of Southern Bastards.

Netflix has solidified a massive creative alliance by signing a multi-year television partnership with Proximity Media, the multi-platform production company established by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian.

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According to the terms of the exclusive agreement, Proximity Media's television division will develop and produce new scripted series solely for the streaming giant.

At the time of writing, Netflix (NFLX) stock was up nearly 1% during afternoon trading on Thursday.

Ryan Coogler’s Top Creations

The collaboration represents a major programming victory for Netflix, aligning the platform with some of the entertainment industry's most prominent creative forces. Ryan Coogler famously directed and wrote Marvel's cultural phenomena Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Creed and Fruitvale Station. Most recently, he spearheaded the film Sinners, which starred Michael B. Jordan and became the highest-earning original movie of 2025.

Proximity Media was originally launched by the trio with a distinct narrative mission.

"We started Proximity Media with a simple goal: to tell event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects," the founders said in a joint press statement. "As we continue to expand Proximity's television business, we're thrilled to partner with Netflix, a company that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to distinctive creators and original storytelling."

The television arm of the company is spearheaded by Vice President Simone Harris. Prior to this streaming pact, Proximity built a diverse TV catalog that includes Marvel Studios' Ironheart and the animated Eyes of Wakanda for Disney+, alongside the National Geographic docuseries Hurricane Katrina: A Race Against Time.

Proximity Media’s Ongoing Projects

Harris and the Proximity team are currently working on pilot productions for a fresh adaptation of The X-Files featuring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel, as well as a live-action version of Southern Bastards starring Kevin Bacon, Erin Kellyman, and Tim McGraw..

"Proximity Media has built a remarkable reputation for championing visionary creators and producing stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide," said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series. Howe noted that the studio team, alongside Netflix executive Nne Ebong, is eager to bring Proximity’s next wave of innovative programming to life.

Founding partners Zinzi Coogler and Ohanian hold extensive producing credits that will back the upcoming Netflix slate, having served as producers on Sinners and executive producers on projects like Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Creed III. Additionally, Ohanian’s background includes co-writing and producing the innovative thriller Searching, its sequel Missing, and the thriller Run.

NFLX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on Stocktwits on NFLX stock has jumped 155% over the past week and 255% over the past month.

NFLX stock has lost 17.6% year-to-date.

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