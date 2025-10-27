Neumora said that NMRA-215 demonstrated weight loss of up to 19% as a monotherapy and 26% in combination with semaglutide.

The company now plans to initiate an early-stage clinical study for the experimental drug in the first quarter of 2026.



Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) on Monday announced positive data from preclinical studies for its experimental weight-loss therapy NMRA-215.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that NMRA-215 demonstrated weight loss of up to 19% as a monotherapy and 26% in combination with Semaglutide in mice. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

Plans Ahead

The company now plans to initiate an early-stage clinical study for the experimental drug in the first quarter of 2026.

Shares of the company jumped about 22% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<