As per a report from Bloomberg News Carr said in an interview that he doesn’t see the competition concerns if Paramount Skydance Corp. were to acquire those assets.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr reportedly sees “legitimate competition concerns” in Netflix Inc.’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s studios and streaming businesses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per a report from Bloomberg News, Carr said in an interview that he doesn’t see the competition concerns if Paramount Skydance Corp. were to acquire those assets.

“What you’ve seen Netflix do as a general matter, in terms of their organic growth, is fantastic,” Carr, who is an appointee of President Donald Trump, said. “There are legitimate competition concerns that I’ve seen raised about their acquisition here and just the sheer amount of scale and consolidation you can see in the streaming market,” he added.

The FCC, which regulates broadcast TV licenses, doesn’t have jurisdiction over the Netflix deal. There is a scenario in which the commission might have to review a Paramount-Warner Bros. combination because Paramount, owner of the CBS TV network, plans to raise money from foreign sources, Carr said, as per the report.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.