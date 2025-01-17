Netflix Stock Snags Upgrade Just Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Bets On Strong Growth

Seaport views Netflix as a ‘’core holding’’ for investors due to its revenue growth, operating margin expansion and free cash flow generation.

Netflix, Inc. ($NFLX) stock climbed 0.93% on Thursday, outperforming the broader market, with investors eyeing the company’s fourth-quarter results due after the market closes on Tuesday.

Sell-side analysts are largely bullish on the Netflix stock. Seaport Research upgraded Netflix stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral,’ with a $955 price target, TheFly reported.

The brokerage raised its net subscriber add numbers to 9 million from 5.7 million, citing operational tailwinds that will likely support its competitive position.

Seaport analysts noted that the company boasts industry-leading original content, strong advertising growth, and wins in live sports rights.

They view Netflix as a ‘’core holding’’ for investors due to its revenue growth, operating margin expansion, and free cash flow generation.

A separate TheFly report said Citigroup expects Netflix to beat sell-side estimates for net subscriber additions. According to the firm, investor focus will likely be on potential price hikes, sports strategy, and ad tier.

The brokerage said it likes Netflix’s strategy and execution but does not see material upside to stock price from current levels

Citi has a ‘Neutral’ rating and a $920 price target for Netflix stock.

On the flipside, Loop Capital reduced the Netflix price target to $925 from $950 due to a higher discount rate embedded in its model, according to TheFly.

However, the brokerage said the company’s move into sports has come much quicker than anticipated. It expects the company to be awarded a National Football League (NFL) weekly package deal within the next five years.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll on how Netflix’s foray into games, live events, and advertising will impact its future showed that 73% of respondents saw a positive impact, likely helping to diversify revenue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Netflix stock is ‘extremely bullish’ (85/100), improving from a ‘bullish’ mood seen a day ago. Message volume remained ‘high.’

NFLX sentiment and message volume January 16, 2025, as of 12:47 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail stock watcher on the platform flagged $860 as an entry point and $900 as the upside price target.

Netflix stock climbed about 83% in 2024 but has pulled back by about 5% so far this year.

