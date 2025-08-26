Bernstein said in a note that while Netflix remains the undisputed leader in long-form content, YouTube increased its share of streaming by two percent, while Netflix’s total U.S. engagement share declined by a percent.

Bernstein maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating on Netflix (NFLX) stock, noting that it expects the streaming platform to “continue to diversify its content to widen its reach.”

Retail sentiment on Netflix improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with chatter at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the streaming platform were up marginally in early trading.

NFLX sentiment and message volume August 26, 2025, as of 10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Monday, in a rare move for a streaming-first company, Netflix reportedly captured the top spot at the North American box office as K-pop Demon Hunters beat A24’s Weapons. KPop Demon Hunters, a sing-along re-release of the hit animated musical, is projected to earn between $18 million and $20 million over the weekend, according to estimates from rival studios and exhibitors cited by Variety.

Netflix also announced on Monday that it will become the new home of the 2026 World Baseball Classic in Japan, as part of an exclusive media rights partnership with World Baseball Classic. This collaboration marks the first time Netflix will deliver live coverage of the World Baseball Classic to Japanese audiences, the company said.

Netflix said that through the agreement, Netflix will stream all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic live and on demand for viewers in Japan. Shares of Netflix were up 37% this year and surged 75% in the last 12 months.

