Netflix (NFLX) announced on Wednesday that it’s expanding into short-form video and generative artificial intelligence (AI) in a move to retain mobile users increasingly drawn to platforms like TikTok and Facebook-owned Instagram Reels.

The streaming company said it is testing a vertical video feed on mobile devices that will show short clips from its shows and movies. The format mimics the infinite-scroll design – also dubbed ‘doom scrolling’ – popularized by social media platforms, allowing viewers to watch, save, or share titles from a single screen. The feed is expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks.

“We know that swiping through a vertical feed on social media is an easy way to browse video content,” said Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim. “We want to make Netflix the place where that browsing happens.”

The move highlights how even a dominant streaming player like Netflix, which has more than 300 million global subscribers, is feeling the pressure to keep users from drifting to apps better optimized for mobile attention spans.

Alongside the short-form video experiment, Netflix announced a redesign of its TV app interface. The update will simplify navigation and reposition key features like “Search” and “My List” to the top of the screen under a new “My Netflix” tab.

The goal is to reduce the cognitive load on users when choosing what to watch, which Kim referred to as “eye gymnastics.”

Netflix is also rolling out a generative AI-powered search function for iPhone users, allowing them to use natural language commands such as “show me something funny and upbeat.”

The company said the feature uses foundational models from OpenAI, combined with Netflix’s content and user behavior data.

It said the AI tools will also help localize content across more regions and languages.

Netflix’s stock edged up 0.5% at the opening bell on Wednesday. The shares have climbed 27% in 2025 and are up 91% over the past 12 months.

