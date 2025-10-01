The St. Petersburg, Florida-based insurer raised $368 million through the IPO, with 18.42 million shares on offer.

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (NP) shares made a strong debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, listing at $22.5 apiece.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, Neptune Insurance’s shares were hovering at $22.83, or 14% higher compared to the issue price of $20.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based insurer raised $368 million through the IPO, with 18.42 million shares on offer.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<