Rezpegaldesleukin is being studied not only in atopic dermatitis but also in alopecia areata, with topline data from the second trial expected in December.

Nektar Therapeutics shares jumped 35.3% in extended trading Monday after the company said it would release topline results from its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of rezpegaldesleukin for atopic dermatitis on Tuesday.

The stock closed Monday’s regular session up 12.1% at $9.54.

The experimental treatment is called NKTR-358 or REZPEG. It's a first-in-class regulatory T-cell (Treg) stimulator in development for autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases.

Nektar will hold an investor webcast at 8:15 a.m. ET on June 24 to discuss the 16-week induction data from the global trial.

The stock reaction follows CEO Howard Robin's remarks in May that the company was on track to deliver trial results in June, positioning rezpegaldesleukin to emerge as an “important novel mechanism” to treat patients with chronic autoimmune disorders.

The company also reiterated that topline data from a separate Phase 2 trial in alopecia areata are expected by December.

In its most recent earnings report, Nektar posted a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.22 per share, wider than the consensus estimate of $0.19 loss per share. Revenue came in at $10.5 million, below analysts' expectations of $15.36 million.

Robin also said Nektar is advancing other pipeline assets, including NKTR-0165 for multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis and a bispecific antibody candidate, NKTR-0166, both targeting the TNFR2 receptor.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 4,600% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user expects shares of Nektar to climb to the $14–$15 range overnight.

Another user noted the strong after-hours move likely reflected optimism, but expressed uncertainty about holding the position, saying they were tempted to take some profits.

The stock has declined 33.8% so far in 2025.

