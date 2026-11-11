CoreWeave beat market expectations for its third-quarter results and raised its full-year forecast, lifting shares across the neocloud sector.

Nebius will report Q3 results on Thursday, and analysts expect revenue to increase 521% to $907.2 million.

Analysts expect Nebius’ Q3 revenue to rise 521% to $907.2 million, as per Koyfin.

Retail sentiment for NBIS was ‘bullish’ on Wednesday.

Nebius Group (NBIS) shares surged more than 11% overnight ahead of Wednesday’s session, lifted by an upbeat report from larger rival CoreWeave (CRWV) and setting a high bar for Nebius’s upcoming quarterly results later in the week.

CoreWeave’s third-quarter sales jumped 168% to $3.66 billion, beating analysts’ expectations, with backlog rising to $133 billion. The company also raised its full-year 2026 forecasts for sales and adjusted operating income, with management saying demand through 2028 is several times higher than the capacity expected to come online by then.

The strong report allayed fears over the durability of the neocloud sector that had pressured shares of key players in recent months. CRWV stock rose nearly 17% overnight, while peer Iren Ltd. (IREN) gained 8.5%.

With CoreWeave and IREN having reported, investors are turning to Nebius’s report, due before the market opens on Thursday, for a detailed sector update.

Nebius’ Q3 Report: Analyst Expectations

Analysts expect Nebius’ Q3 revenue to rise 521% to $907.2 million, as per Koyfin. They expect adjusted loss to be $0.63 per share, up from $0.40 a year ago.

As with its peers, investors will be watching closely for updates on Nebius’ expansion plans – mainly whether they are on track – alongside its sales and forecasts.

Recently, Iren faced a delay in bringing certain capacity online, which led Microsoft to spend less than it had earmarked last quarter.

Nebius has been rapidly expanding its AI cloud infrastructure amid strong demand for cloud services. The company secured a major long-term cloud contract from Meta Platforms (META) in March. More recently, Nebius announced price increases for selected Nvidia GPU instances and has reportedly hiked prices by around 17% to 21% starting Oct. 1.

Retail View On NBIS

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NBIS was ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past week, with enthusiasm for Nebius running high following CoreWeave’s report.

“If weak sister Coreweave can pull off the quarter it just had, Nebius is gonna absolutely blow away earnings this week. Could be an up 30% kind of event?” a trader said.

Another wrote: “$NBIS It has the potential to go on a parabolic run, with a move of more than $50 in a single day!”

Year-to-date, NBIS stock is up 60% as of its last close.

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