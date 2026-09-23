AI infrastructure demand continues to drive pricing power across Nebius’ cloud business.

Token Factory prices for dedicated GPU endpoints are set to rise by up to 20% from Oct. 1, according to users.

Nebius recently posted triple-digit revenue growth as AI Cloud demand surged in the second quarter.

NBIS shares have climbed 182% year-to-date, extending their recent rally to five straight sessions.

Nebius Group is reportedly raising prices for its AI inference platform, days after the neocloud firm increased rates for its on-demand cloud services, signaling an aggressive pricing posture amid record demand for cloud infrastructure.

NBIS stock rose 0.2% in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday, after a five-session gains streak where the stock rose nearly 14%.

Nebius has raised prices for its managed inference platform, Token Factory, by an average of 18.3%, according to several posts on X on Tuesday. The posts appear to be customer communications from Nebius, although the company has not yet formally announced the price changes.

The latest adjustments target the platform's Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) dedicated endpoints, effective Oct. 1.

Nebius Hikes Token Factory Charges

According to screenshots posted online, the hourly costs for high-end Nvidia configurations are climbing sharply, with H100 pricing rising 16% from $4.05 to $4.70 per hour, H200 rates increasing 19% from $4.70 to $5.60, B200 pricing jumping 18% from $7.40 to $8.70, and B300 rates climbing 20% from $8.10 to $9.70 per hour.

Nebius noted that existing contractual pricing and active scheduled reservations remain insulated from these updates. The company attributes the hikes to sustained, intense demand for cutting-edge GPU capacity.

The latest buzz about Token Factory increases follows closely on the heels of Nebius raising standard on-demand cloud GPU rental rates earlier this month.

Nebius’ Cloud Business Booms

Last month, Nebius reported a staggering 454% jump in Q2 revenue to $582.3 million, driven by a 514% surge in AI Cloud revenue to $574.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA swung to $236.2 million from a $21 million loss a year earlier.

Management reaffirmed its $3 billion-$3.4 billion 2026 revenue guidance and expects $7 billion-$9 billion in ARR by year-end.

At the time, Morningstar analysts noted that higher GPU spot prices driving higher-priced contracts would significantly improve profitability in late 2026 and 2027.

Retail View On NBIS

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NBIS was ‘bullish,’ unchanged since the start of the week.

“$NBIS Looking good. Less than 2 months away from their next earnings report. $900 million quarterly revenue expected plus great margins. I'm currently up more than 5x. Conviction plus concentration,” said a trader.

Year to date, Nebius shares have gained 182%.

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