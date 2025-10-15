According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, the layoffs, which began on Wednesday, target about 2% of the news division staff.
Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) NBC News division is reportedly planning to lay off 150 employees, a move resulting from the company’s strategy to spin off some of its underperforming cable channels.
According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, the layoffs, which began on Wednesday, target about 2% of the news division staff. The report noted that this was part of the company’s efforts to cut costs ahead of the spin-off.
Meanwhile, it also highlighted that in 2024, Comcast had announced plans to spin off several of its cable channels, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA Network, into a separate entity later named Versant.
Bloomberg said that the divestiture is expected to be finalized this year, and post-spinoff, NBCUniversal will continue to operate NBC News, Bravo, and the Peacock streaming platform.
