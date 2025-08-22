Other platforms, including MPL, Dream11, and RummyCulture, are also halting paid games.

Nazara Technologies has announced that its associate firm Moonshine Technologies, which operates a card-based online gaming platform PokerBaazi, has suspended its real-money online gaming operations. Nazara has a 46.07% stake in Moonshine Technologies.

Nazara’s stock has fallen nearly 18% ever since reports of the bill came out this week.

Ban On Real Money Games

This comes after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Union Cabinet and both Houses of Parliament, as the government moves to quickly ban real money games (RMGs).

The bill bans “harmful” online money gaming platforms, along with related advertisements and financial transactions, citing the psychological risks they pose.

“In the interest of society, it is the responsibility of the government and Parliament to act firmly against such recurring social evils,” IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Parliament on Thursday.

Big Blow For Venture-backed Firms

India’s online gaming industry, supported by venture capital giants such as Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, was projected to grow into a $3.6 billion market by 2029.

India’s biggest fantasy sports platform, Dream11, is reportedly preparing to shut down its real-money gaming arm. Regarding users’ funds, the platform has assured that account balances are safe and users can withdraw their money from the app.

Parent company Dream Sports is expected to pivot towards ventures such as FanCode, Sportz Drip, Cricbuzz, and Willow TV, the report added.

Gameskraft’s online rummy app RummyCulture has temporarily suspended cash transactions and gameplay services, while Zupee has suspended paid games but kept the platform operational with free games like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania accessible to all users.

Earlier in the day, Mobile Premier League (MPL), which has sponsored the Indian cricket team, announced the suspension of all its real-money offerings in the country in a post on LinkedIn.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Nazara Tech stock closed 4.9% lower at ₹1,146 on Friday. Delta Corp was down 3.8% at Friday’s close, having shed 6.5% over the last couple of sessions.

While retail sentiment for Nazara on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’, amid ‘high’ message volumes, sentiment for Delta Corp remained ‘neutral’.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<