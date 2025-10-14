Navitas CEO Chris Allexandre said, “The transition from legacy 54 V architectures to 800 VDC is not just evolutionary, it’s transformational.”

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) shares were on a roll in Monday’s session, and remain on track to extend their gains. In the extended trading, Navitas' stock climbed 30.79%.

After the market closed, Navitas, a manufacturer of gallium nitride and silicon carbide power semiconductors, said it unveiled new advanced, medium and high voltage GaN and SiC power devices that have been purpose-built for Nvidia’s 800 Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) artificial intelligence (AI) factory architecture, delivering “breakthrough efficiency, power density and performance.”

The company said its 800 VDC power distribution provided higher efficiency by reducing resistive losses and copper usage, a scalable infrastructure to deliver megawatt (MW)-scale rack power, and simplified power distribution with efficient thermal management.

Navitas CEO Chris Allexandre said, “The transition from legacy 54 V architectures to 800 VDC is not just evolutionary, it’s transformational.” “From grid to GPU, our focus now extends far beyond mobile, as we address the megawatt-scale demands of AI factories, smart energy infrastructure, and industrial platforms with differentiated, high-performance power solutions.”

Navitas’ rally on Monday followed the broader market's rebound from a steep sell-off last Friday, after President Donald Trump softened his stance toward China on the tariff issue. The Torrance, California-based company has a significant exposure to China. In early August, Navitas guided third-quarter net revenues to $10 million, plus or minus $0.5 million, down from the year-ago’s $21.68 million, citing China tariff risks and a more selective mobile strategy.

The company has scheduled its third-quarter earnings call for Nov. 3.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Navitas stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) as of late Monday from ‘bullish’ the day before, and the message volume on the stream was ‘extremely high.’ The stock was among the top five trending equity tickers on the platform.

NVTS sentiment and message volume as of 9:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 13 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said Navitas stock could climb to $20 on Tuesday.

Another user noted that the stock's short interest makes it a prime candidate for a short squeeze. According to Koyfin, the short interest in Navitas is 22.20%.

Navitas stock has gained about 180% this year, with the bulk of the gains coming since late May.

