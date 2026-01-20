Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has flipped bearish on SPY and QQQ amid elevated message volumes and rising volatility.

Markets reopened after the MLK Day holiday to renewed tariff uncertainty.

President Trump’s escalated tariff threats tied to Greenland revive trade-war concerns.

Investors are also bracing for a busy earnings slate and potential Supreme Court rulings this week that could reshape tariff authority and Fed independence.

U.S. stock futures fell early Tuesday as President Trump’s escalated tariff threats against European nations over Greenland rattled sentiment, with investors gearing up for an earnings-heavy week.

Over the weekend, Trump said that he would impose extra tariffs on European countries opposing his move and noted that these duties would remain in place until a deal for Greenland is reached. On Tuesday, he threatened 200% tariffs on French wines, and hit out at the UK, saying their plan to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was an “act of great stupidity.” He also posted about a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and a potential meeting with “various parties” in Switzerland.

This week, investors will also be tracking the Supreme Court’s potential ruling on the legality of tariffs, as well as a high-stakes case on Fed independence with implications for monetary policy.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.3%, the Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.5%, while the Dow futures were down 1.2%, and Russell 2000 futures traded 1.5% lower.

As markets reopened after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has moved to ‘bearish’, amid high message volumes. Both SPY and QQQ were the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Netflix (NFLX): The stock is garnering attention ahead of its earnings report after market close today.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML): Greenland trade tensions keep this stock in focus this week. CRML shares have gained over 150% so far in January. Last week, the company signed a non-binding term sheet to form a 50/50 rare earth processing joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

Tesla (TSLA): It is among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. This comes as Elon Musk reignited interest in Dojo 3, aiming to produce the industry's “highest-volume” AI chips.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX): This stock continues to garner close retail attention. Last week, it shared key milestones for its bladder cancer trial and recent Saudi FDA approvals.

Micron Technology (MU): Has signed a letter of intent to acquire Powerchip Semiconductor’s P5 fabrication site in Taiwan for $1.8 billion.

Applovin Corp (APP): In a report published on Monday, Capitalwatch alleged that key AppLovin shareholders used the ad-tech company to facilitate money laundering.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), Sturm, Ruger (RGR), American Outdoor Brands (AOUT): Gun stocks are likely to gather attention as the U.S. government reportedly moves to ease certain rules on local private sales and the export of firearms.

SRx Health Solutions Inc (SRXH): Incoming CEO Eric Jackson addressed investor concerns about a potential reverse stock split, saying no decision has been made.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Venus Concept (VERO), Strategy (MSTR), Nebius Group (NBIS), Palantir (PLTR), and Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), among others.



Other Catalysts To Watch



On the economic front, there are no notable data releases today. On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly report from United Airlines (UAL), Fastenal (FAST), D.R. Horton (DHI), KeyCorp (KEY), and 3M (MMM), among others, today.

