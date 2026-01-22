Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY and QQQ remains ‘bearish,’ signaling caution.

Markets welcomed a Trump–NATO framework deal that eased fears of imminent European tariffs.

Economic data and a busy earnings slate could decide whether the rally sticks.

Attention now turns to GDP, jobless claims, and the PCE inflation report for clues on the Fed’s next move.

U.S. stock futures rose early Thursday, tracking the relief rally in the previous session after President Donald Trump signaled a diplomatic framework deal with NATO on Greenland, effectively removing the threat of Feb. 1 tariffs on European nations.

Markets will also be tracking some economic indicators, such as GDP data, weekly jobless claims, and the PCE report, which is a key catalyst for the Fed.

As of 3:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%, and the Dow and Russell 2000 futures traded 0.1% higher.

However, the retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, remained ‘extremely bearish,’ and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has moderated to ‘bearish,’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Intel (INTC): Shares are at their highest level since January 2022, ahead of its Q4 earnings print due after the bell today.

Microsoft (MSFT): The company has bagged a $170.44M Air Force contract for Cloud One.

Apple (AAPL): The company is reportedly planning a major Siri reset, with a full chatbot-style assistant targeted for the second half of 2026.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): A Neutron tank ruptured during a ‘push it to the limits’ test. The management said there was no significant damage to the test article or facilities, and any schedule impacts would be addressed during the Feb earnings call.

Netflix (NFLX) and WeRide (WRD): The stocks are back on traders’ radar after Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest added shares, reviving retail chatter.

Venture Global (VG): Shares surged in after-hours trade after the company disclosed an arbitration award from Repsol.

GameStop (GME): CEO Ryan Cohen continues to lap up shares, raising his stake to about 9.3%.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Sun Pharmaceutical is reportedly in early discussions about a possible bid for the company, though considerations remain preliminary and non-binding.

And in Washington, major health insurance CEOs, including UnitedHealth Group executives, are set to face lawmakers over rising coverage costs.

Watch out for BitGo, which is set to become the first crypto company to list in 2026, keeping digital-asset stocks in focus.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Sandisk Corp (SNDK), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), and Micron Technology (MU).



Other Catalysts To Watch



On the economic front, traders will be monitoring the release of GDP and weekly jobless claims at 8:30 am, followed by the PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, at 10 am ET.

On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from Procter & Gamble (PG), GE Aerospace (GE), and Abbott Labs (ABT) in the pre-market session, and from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Capital One (COF), among others, later today.

