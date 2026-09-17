Retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ remained ‘bearish’, even as futures recovered.

The Federal Reserve delivered its first rate hike since 2023, while investors parsed a higher-for-longer rate outlook.

The updated dot plot provided the bigger signal for traders: 16 of 18 officials see at least one additional rate increase before year-end.

Investors will also watch weekly jobless claims and housing starts data for fresh clues on the health of the U.S. economy and the Fed’s policy path.

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 bps in a unanimous decision, for the first time in three years. The central bank has signaled another hike in 2026 as Chair Kevin Warsh cited persistent inflation pressures.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures rose 0.9%, while S&P 500, Dow and Russell 2000 futures rose 0.7%. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained ‘bearish.’

Fed Revives 'Higher For Longer'

The Fed’s decision drew sharp pushback from President Donald Trump, who reiterated his demand for 1% interest rates while calling the Fed board “very hostile” and “political,” though he supported Warsh’s decision to vote alongside the board.

Warsh defended the central bank’s decision, emphasizing that inflation remains too high and that the move "removed a dose of accommodation." The updated dot plot shows that 16 of 18 officials project at least one additional 25-bps rate increase before the end of the year. Goldman Sachs believes it could come as early as October.

Tech Stocks Remain In Spotlight

Nvidia (NVDA) remains in focus as competitor Huawei announced two new advanced AI chips slated for 2027, along with broader interconnect solutions.

Nebius Group (NBIS): Shares soared 8% in early premarket trade after announcing a second major price hike for on-demand NVIDIA GPU compute, effective October 1.

Snap Inc (SNAP): Shares rose 3% in early premarket after unveiling “Specs Intelligence,” its new AI assistant for its upcoming AR smart glasses.

Salesforce (CRM): Edged higher after presenting a fiscal 2030 revenue target of $63 billion at Dreamforce, easily topping Wall Street expectations.

Adobe Inc (ADBE): Outgoing CEO Shantanu Narayen disclosed a $31.5 million stock sale following earlier divestments in April.

Generac Holdings (GNRC): Shares surged 32% in early premarket trade after securing a long-term supply deal with Amazon worth up to $8 billion for backup generators powering AI data centers. Cantor Fitzgerald keeps an Overweight rating and $333 price target, adding that Generac's Amazon agreement is its 'most important data center' news.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA): Billionaire investor Ron Baron disclosed that he gave Elon Musk arguments for and against a potential blockbuster merger with SpaceX, fueling market speculation. Musk continues to highlight deep cross-company collaboration in AI and manufacturing ahead of Tesla’s new Roadster unveiling on October 1.

SpaceX (SPCX): Investors are watching the company’s AI-computing ambitions as well as the next Starship launch, currently expected September 22.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Retail investors defend the long-term outlook following BlueBird launch delays, despite the COO and CTO filing to sell $3 million in shares.

RKLB (Rocket Lab): Eyeing an end to its 5-week losing streak after the FCC accepted license transfer applications for its pending Iridium transaction.

Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy and GE Vernova (BE, FCEL, GEV) shares rose in early premarket after the House passed bipartisan legislation designed to make large data-center operators responsible for power-system upgrades required by their facilities. Bloom is also promoting its 800V DC-native power technology for AI data centers.

Nike (NKE) shares rose over 1% in early premarket after appointing LVMH heir Alexandre Arnault to its board in a bid to drive a brand turnaround.

NIO Inc (NIO): Falling toward its worst monthly performance of 2026 as retail fears dilution after CEO William Li reportedly ruled out share buybacks.

Fluence Energy (FLNC): Plunged more than 15% in early premarket trading after slashing its FY26 revenue guidance by 20% due to ramp-up delays at its Houston manufacturing facility.

Investors will also be watching Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), which holds its annual shareholder meeting Thursday. Its much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is currently scheduled to launch on November 19.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Netflix (NFLX), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Tempus AI (TEM) and Oracle (ORCL).

What Else To Watch Thursday

On the economic front, investors await weekly jobless claims and housing starts data.

On the earnings front, Innate Pharma (IPHA), Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI), VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS), Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR (YRD) and Ads-Tec Energy Plc (ADSE) report today.

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