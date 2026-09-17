Vicor’s new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement allows unlicensed suppliers to provide patented vertical power delivery (VPD) modules, broadening its customer base.

Vicor licensed an OEM to source VPD modules from unlicensed suppliers, expanding sourcing for high-performance processors.

Vicor’s VPD patents support a differentiated position in the growing AI power-delivery market.

VICR stock has surged 67% year-to-date, with sentiment remaining bullish.

Vicor (VICR) stock surged more than 10% overnight after the power semiconductor company announced a new licensing agreement for its Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) technology with an unnamed AI OEM, stoking investor optimism around Vicor's expanding intellectual property royalty stream tied to booming AI infrastructure demand.

Vicor Opens New Path For AI Power Supply Sourcing

The OEM can buy Vicor-patented VPD modules from suppliers without licenses, giving it more sourcing options while helping Vicor expand its presence in high-performance computing.

VPD is designed to deliver large amounts of electrical current from low-voltage sources to processors. Vicor said the architecture addresses limitations associated with traditional lateral power delivery, particularly the final portion of the path between the power source and demanding compute chips.

Vicor stock traded over 10% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday.

VPD Patents Strengthen Vicor’s Competitive Position

The licensing win lands just days after Vicor disclosed a major manufacturing expansion. The Andover, Massachusetts-based company is acquiring a 334,000-square-foot building on 66 acres in Merrimack, New Hampshire, plus 54 acres in Hooksett, to support new ChiP Fab-2 and Fab-3 facilities that will add nearly a million square feet of capacity beyond its existing Andover fab, which is nearing full utilization.

Vicor's backlog has also been climbing sharply; second-quarter backlog reached $380 million, up 26% sequentially and 145% year-on-year. Vicor's dual-engine model, product sales paired with patent royalties, positions it as a specialized challenger to larger, diversified power and interconnect players like Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Amphenol (APH).

While ADI and TXN offer broader power-management portfolios and Amphenol dominates high-speed interconnect and connector systems for data centers, Vicor is betting its VPD patents give it a near-monopoly-like moat in the narrow but fast-growing niche of vertical power delivery for AI accelerators.

VICR has also outperformed major indices this year.

VICR Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

A user said, “Really surprised there's no attention for this considering the price action after hours.”

Another user guessed the customer, asking, “Must be NVDA but they cant say?”

VICR stock has gained over 67% year-to-date.

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