Markets seem to be balancing CES-driven AI optimism with caution ahead of upcoming jobs data this week.

Headlines from CES reignited enthusiasm around AI hardware and autonomous tech.

Despite the dip, retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward SPY and QQQ remained bullish.

U.S. stock futures were trading in the red early Tuesday as investors balance AI optimism from CES, while awaiting crucial jobs data later this week.

As of 3:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nasdaq 100 futures and S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, and the Dow futures fell 0.2%, while Russell 2000 futures fell 0.4%.

On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bullish’, amid normal message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch



Nvidia (NVDA): At CES, Jensen Huang announced Nvidia’s next-generation AI chips, Vera Rubin, a successor to its Blackwell architecture, which would go on sale in the second half of the year. It is also joining the push to develop self-driving cars, reinforcing its position as a full-stack AI platform company, not just a chipmaker.



Tesla (TSLA): CEO Elon Musk downplayed concerns around Nvidia’s newly unveiled Alpamayo autonomous driving AI.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) garnered retail attention on Stocktwits after the chipmaker launched a slew of AI chips for computers, data centers, and gaming at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.



Intel (INTC) unveiled its latest laptop processors, the Core Ultra Series 3, which are set to roll out in new computers later this month.



Also, keep an eye on Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), amid political developments in Venezuela.



OneStream (OS): HG Capital is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire the financial software firm.



Sellas Lifesciences (SLS) is the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.



Aeva (AEVA) is on the retail radar after announcing its 4D LiDAR will be integrated into the Nvidia Drive Hyperion platform.



PLTR (Palantir) and RCAT (Red Cat Holdings) are trending. Traders are speculating on increased contract awards for surveillance and drone technology.



Zeta Global (ZETA) is gaining traction following the collaboration with OpenAI to enhance its marketing platform.



And Alumis (ALMS) is scheduled to report topline Phase 3 data for envudeucitinib in plaque psoriasis before the open, with a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Other noteworthy tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing were Amazon (AMZN), Momentus In (MNTS), Bank of America (BAC), Alibaba (BABA), Paramount Skydance (PSKY), and Apteva Therapeutics (APVO)



Other Catalysts To Watch



With no significant economic releases due Tuesday, traders are expected to continue tracking CES developments and positioning ahead of key jobs data later this week. Siemens is expected to showcase its Industrial Metaverse, while Lenovo CEO is expected to unveil the “AI for All” strategy today.



