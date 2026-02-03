Retail sentiment on major ETFs such as SPY and QQQ remains mixed on Stocktwits.

Wall Street is positioned for a heavy earnings slate and tracked the recovery in precious metals.

Gold resumed its rally above $4,850 an ounce while silver jumped 11%.

The US and India finally inked a trade deal, with Trump announcing a sharp cut in tariffs on Indian goods following India’s decision to halt Russian oil purchases.

U.S. stock futures were higher early Tuesday as markets resumed a positive tone in the previous session.

In Washington, lawmakers moved to end a partial government shutdown, with a final vote expected Tuesday. Meanwhile, President Trump has slashed tariffs on Indian goods to 18% (from 50%) after India agreed to halt Russian oil purchases.

As of 3:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nasdaq futures were up 0.6%, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, the Dow futures were flat, while Russell 2000 futures were up 0.2%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has remained ‘bearish’, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, held at ‘neutral’, amid high message volumes.

After a brief breather, gold has resumed gains above $4,850/oz, while silver rose 11% to over $85/oz. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) also saw retail sentiment remaining in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Palantir (PLTR): Has reported its best annualized growth rate on record (70%) and a massive Q4 revenue beat of $1.41 billion.

Amazon (AMZN): As it gears up to report earnings this week, news reports suggest that it may eliminate 2,200 more jobs as it continues to lean into operational efficiency.

Tesla (TSLA): It has introduced a new all-wheel-drive Model Y variant in the U.S., priced at $41,990. But investors are also assessing the $1.25 trillion mega-merger between SpaceX and xAI.

TeraWulf (WULF): The company has acquired two massive infrastructure sites in Kentucky and Maryland, expanding its digital power portfolio to 2.8 GW.

In other deal news, Alphabet’s Google Cloud signed a five-year AI deal with Liberty Global, while Intel and SoftBank announced a pact for next-gen memory technology.

Investors will also be tracking Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL), whose shares were under pressure on Monday over fresh concerns that a major Nvidia AI deal with OpenAI had stalled.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Sandisk (SNDK), Humana (HUM), and Innodata (INOD), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch



On the economic front, traders were awaiting the December 2025 JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) report, which could be delayed due to a partial federal government shutdown that began on Saturday.

And on the earnings radar, investors will also be watching for the quarterly reports from Merck (MRK), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Eaton (ETN), Transdigm (TDG), PayPal (PYPL), Gartner (IT), and Capri Holdings (CPRI), among others.

