Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) gained over 1% at the opening bell on Thursday after the company’s inclusion in the MSCI USA Index, effective as of Feb. 28, 2025, following the February index review by MSCI Inc.

Nano Nuclear founder and chairman Jay Yu said the inclusion will significantly enhance the firm’s visibility and accessibility among capital markets and institutional investors worldwide.

The MSCI USA Index is a part of the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, which capture small cap representation across 23 Developed Market countries. The index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

The company has been in the news lately after it engaged aRobotics Company to oversee the multimillion-dollar buildout of its recently announced demonstration facility in Westchester County, New York.

aRobotics Company, which is involved in robotics fabrication, inspection, engineering, and testing, will also assist NANO Nuclear with the fabrication of key components for the demonstration facility.

NANO Nuclear’s New York facility will be used to demonstrate the operation and viability of several non-nuclear parts and components of the company’s four nuclear microreactors in development.

Once the facility’s retrofitting is completed, aRobotics will manage the construction of certain non-nuclear elements crucial to the design and operation of NANO Nuclear’s four reactors in development.

Despite the positive news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory, albeit with a marginally higher score.

NNE Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:24 a.m. ET on Feb. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NNE shares have gained over 44% in 2025 and have risen by over 567% over the past year.

