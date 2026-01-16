Heading to close this week as its best week since IPO, RGNT has become a retail favorite with surging followers on Stocktwits.

In the last month, Regentis Biomaterials witnessed a whopping 2,990% jump in followers on Stocktwits.

The company’s shares were trading 5% higher in Thursday’s after-market trading and are set for their fourth straight session of gains.

Regentis’ GelrinC is currently being evaluated in a Phase III U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s investigational device exemption study designed to support a future premarket approval submission.

Regentis Biomaterials stock has jumped nerly 15% this year and has seen surging interest from retail investors, who are closely watching for updates from the nano-cap stock.

The company’s shares were trading 5% higher in after-market trading on Thursday and are set for their fourth straight session of gains on Friday. Regentis’s stock is on track for its best week since its December IPO, raking up gains of nearly 16%.

In the last month, Regentis witnessed a whopping 2,990% jump in followers on Stocktwits, building on a U.S. patent and announcement of the publication of long-term follow-up results from its successfully concluded Phase II clinical trial of GelrinC in the peer-reviewed journal Cartilage.

According to Regentis Biomaterials, GelrinC is an acellular biodegradable implant designed to treat focal cartilage defects and aid cartilage regeneration, and when the GelrinC implant degrades, it will be replaced by regenerated cartilage.

GelrinC Results

The study reported last week that there was strong radiologic evidence of durable cartilage regeneration at 24 months. Regentis uses MOCART, a validated MRI-based quantitative measure of cartilage quantity and quality, as a secondary endpoint in a clinical study.

The company said the study highlighted that the mean MOCART score improved significantly to 88.8 average score out of 100 at 24 months for all lesions combined, an indicator consistent with near-complete structural repair. The results suggest that two years after treatment, the repaired cartilage appears very close to normal and healthy cartilage based on objective MRI assessment.

In December, Regentis Biomaterials announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for GelrinC. The patent was focused on GelrinC's liquid, ready-to-use formulation, reflecting Regentis' focus on simplifying procedures for surgeons while improving patient experience.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on RGNT stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours alone, the stock saw a 1,960% jump in followers on Stocktwits. A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that RGNT could break the $9 mark in the near-term.

Shares of RGNT have gained nearly 3% since Dec. 8 IPO.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<