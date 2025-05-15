The stock gained 4.2% during regular trading and extended gains in after-hours, supported by rising demand for high-performance upgrades and recent custom projects like Project Big Sky and Project Beach Patrol.

The number of retail traders following ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) more than doubled in 24 hours after the company unveiled a new high-performance drivetrain option — a 700+ horsepower BLUEPRINT V8 — for its custom Defender and Range Rover Classic builds.

ECD shares closed up 4.2% at $0.37 on Wednesday, before rising another 5.4% to $0.39 in after-hours trading. The company’s market capitalization stands at just over $13 million.

The new engine option available for recent commissions features an integrated supercharger, enhanced cooling, and reinforced drivetrain components.

Client demand guided the company's choice to introduce this configuration, which also reflects its expertise with LS-based systems.

ECD has begun producing its first 700HP Defender for its initial customer.

The company is expanding its custom product range while performance-focused buyers show increased interest.

Last week, ECD revealed "Project Big Sky," a custom Defender 110 finished in Fiat Light Blue from its Florida factory.

This build includes a 2+2+4 seating arrangement with leather-trimmed Corbeau Trailcat seats and cargo areas finished in wood paneling.

Shortly after, the company presented "Project Beach Patrol," which is a soft-top Defender 90 created specifically for warm-weather cruising activities.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 343% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user pointed to a sudden spike in activity, noting that volume had surged to 10 times the daily average alongside a sharp intraday price swing.

Another user described prices below $0.44 as a buying opportunity, advising others to hold their positions and remain disciplined as the stock potentially climbs.

The stock has declined 60.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<