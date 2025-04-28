The company designs and develops e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles.

Tianjin, China-based Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. has been steadily capturing the attention of retail investors on Stocktwits over the past year, even as its U.S.-listed stock has lost over three-fourths of its value.

The company designs and develops e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. As of the last close, its market capitalization was just about $6 million.

On Thursday, Lobo unexpectedly led the surge in retail interest among auto stocks on Stocktwits, following news of a strategic partnership in Southeast Asia.

Lobo said it had partnered with Indonesia-based Green Gold Asia (GGA) to introduce a new line of electric bikes and tricycles, aiming to provide affordable and sustainable mobility options in key metropolitan regions.

The company expects the partnership to exceed $5 million in value during its first year.

Several watchers were encouraged by Lobo's entry into Indonesia, which is part of its broader expansion strategy across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa in the coming year.

In March, Lobo signed a major EV supply deal with a Ukrainian company, agreeing to deliver 5,500 electric vehicles — 4,000 e-bikes and 1,500 tricycles — worth approximately $1.58 million.

Lobo also entered the AI healthcare space by signing a definitive agreement with Wyoming hospital equipment supplier Roundtree Lab to manufacture AI-powered medical transfer beds.

In December, Lobo partnered with Capital Fortress Assets to distribute its robotic lawnmowers in the U.S. and Australia.

Last year, Lobo formed a U.S. subsidiary to boost its North American presence, focusing on robotic lawnmowers, electric golf carts, and AI-assisted mobility scooters for seniors. It expects sales from this arm to exceed $5 million in 2025.

However, Lobo's stock has lost more than 61% this year amid broader pressure on Chinese companies from President Donald Trump's trade war, which includes import taxes of 145% on the Asian nation.

Over the past 12 months, Lobo's Stocktwits following has grown by a whopping 1,736%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<