According to TheFly, Roth Capital raised its price target on MaxLinear to $100 from $60 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Roth Capital said MaxLinear’s quarterly beat and stronger-than-expected guidance reflected continued momentum in its optical infrastructure business.

The firm said it is growing increasingly confident that MaxLinear can deliver multi-quarter AI infrastructure growth through its optical components as demand for higher-bandwidth connections continues to increase.

Analysts at Needham reiterated their ‘Buy’ rating while raising the price target to $100 from $60 on MaxLinear’s shares, citing robust data center demand.

Shares of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) are set to snap a four-day winning streak despite the chipmaker reporting better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results, issuing upbeat guidance and drawing a fresh round of bullish analyst commentary on its AI infrastructure business.

MaxLinear shares were down nearly 18% in Friday’s opening trade. MXL was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Wall Street Doubles Down On MXL’s AI Growth

According to TheFly, Roth Capital raised its price target on MaxLinear to $100 from $60 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, saying the company's quarterly beat and stronger-than-expected guidance reflected continued momentum in its optical infrastructure business.

The firm said it is growing increasingly confident that MaxLinear can deliver multi-quarter AI infrastructure growth through its optical components as demand for higher-bandwidth connections continues to increase.

Needham also raised its price target to $100 from $60 and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating. The firm cited robust data center demand and said the company's expanding data center portfolio should support meaningful growth in 2027 and 2028 as new products begin contributing.

Stifel lifted its price target to $120 from $110 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, describing MaxLinear's results as a “solid beat and strong raise.”

Susquehanna increased its price target to $80 from $45 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm said MaxLinear's Keystone PAM4 DSP platform continues to gain traction across hyperscale customers, prompting it to raise its FY26 DSP revenue forecast to about $220 million from roughly $150 million previously.

MXL’s Q2 At A Glance

MaxLinear reported second-quarter revenue of $168.8 million, up 55% year-on-year and topping Wall Street estimates of $164.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 compared to an estimate of $0.33.

The company also guided for third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $210 million to $220 million, well above Wall Street expectations of $182 million.

The performance of MaxLinear’s infrastructure segment stood out, where revenue surged 145% YoY as adoption of the company’s optical AI data center products accelerated.

“The strong momentum in our optical AI data center business reflects the ramp of our Keystone PAM4 DSP platform for 800G applications, as well as the strength of our expanding infrastructure portfolio and roadmap for 1.6T- capable products,” said MaxLinear CEO Kishore Seendripu.

He expressed optimism that MaxLinear is well positioned to deliver sustained growth and expanding profitability over the next two years.

What Retail Traders Think Of MXL Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around MaxLinear trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

MXL stock is up 334% year-to-date and 339% over the past 12 months. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is up 29% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 17%.

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