SpaceX’s Starbase town has notified some residents that they might “lose the right to continue using” their property in the current manner, CNBC reported, citing a memo.

Starbase, which officially became a city earlier this month, is also planning a new zoning ordinance and citywide map, per the report.

According to a Texas Tribune report, the town, which serves as the company's headquarters and launch center, has approximately 500 citizens, with the majority being SpaceX employees and their relatives.

People who received the notice belonged to the “Mixed Use District,” which will allow for “a blend of residential, office, retail, and small-scale service uses” as per the report.

The notice, signed by the city administrator, Kent Myers, mentioned that Starbase will host a public hearing on June 23 about the suggested new zoning and map for the town.

“Our goal is to ensure that the zoning plan reflects the City’s vision for balanced growth, protecting critical economic drivers, ensuring public safety, and preserving green spaces,” the notice said. Starbase also held its first city commission meeting on Thursday.

According to reports, there were approximately 30 houses in the area before SpaceX moved in. The Elon Musk-headed company has acquired almost all of them.

The city is poised to play a key role in realizing Musk’s vision of interplanetary travel, including setting up a human colony on Mars.

However, earlier this week, the Starship launch vehicle, which will carry out future expeditions, once again failed to achieve all its goals.

The company has also received regulatory approval to increase the number of launches to 25 from the previous limit of five, which has raised some concerns around safety and access to public places, such as the nearby beach, which is closed during every launch.

SpaceX has billions of dollars worth of federal contracts. However, Musk's involvement in the Trump administration has led to conflict-of-interest allegations and increased scrutiny of the company.

