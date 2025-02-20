Mullen's Stock Plumbs New Depths After Q1 Net Loss Balloons By 46%, Retail Traders Throw In The Towel

Most losses were non-cash expenses totaling $91 million, making up 79% of the quarter's total loss.

Mullen's Stock Plumbs New Depths After Q1 Net Loss Balloons By 46%, Retail Traders Throw In The Towel
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) plunged nearly 28% on Wednesday, hitting new record lows after quarterly results showed widening losses that further dented retail investor confidence.

The struggling EV maker reported first-quarter (Q1) revenue of $2.9 million, stating that it produced more revenue this quarter than in the past two fiscal years combined. 

However, net losses ballooned by over 46%, with a net loss of $114.9 million attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends.

While adjusted losses per share narrowed to $661.33 from $91,940.42 a year earlier, the company noted that this figure accounted for retroactive reverse stock splits, including a 1:60 split that took effect this week. 

Most losses were non-cash expenses totaling $91 million, making up 79% of the quarter's total loss.

CEO David Michery tried to highlight a positive milestone, saying that $4.4 million worth of invoices were issued and $6 million in vehicle payments were received, marking Mullen's strongest quarter to date. 

The company's Bollinger segment completed the sale of 20 units, generating $2.8 million in revenue.

CVNA sentiment and message volume Feb 19.png CVNA sentiment and message volume Feb 19 | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment turned 'extremely bearish,' with message volume ticking up as traders weighed Mullen's financial strain.

One user pointed to Mullen's crippling balance sheet, noting that the company already owed a lot of money to GEM Group from a lost arbitration case.

"This is an insolvent company," the user concluded.

Another skeptical trader mocked potential buyers.

Mullen in December submitted a modified plan to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) seeking $55 million in matching funds to support U.S.-based battery and pack production. 

Additionally, the company has implemented cost-cutting measures, reducing headcount and personnel costs by $13 million annually.

However, MULN stock has lost over 99% of its value in the past year, reflecting a sharp decline in investor confidence amid legal hurdles, financial distress, and lackluster sales growth.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

Farmland Partners Stock Gains After The Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: But Retail’s Unfazed

Farmland Partners Stock Gains After The Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: But Retail’s Unfazed

SpringWorks Therapeutics Gains Retail Interest Ahead Of Q4 Earnings – What Investors Expect

SpringWorks Therapeutics Gains Retail Interest Ahead Of Q4 Earnings – What Investors Expect

SolarEdge Gets Price Target Hikes At BofA, JPMorgan On Improving Cash Flow Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Exuberant

SolarEdge Gets Price Target Hikes At BofA, JPMorgan On Improving Cash Flow Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Exuberant

Carvana Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Feels Dip Isn't Worth Buying

Carvana Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Feels Dip Isn't Worth Buying

Recent Stories

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon