Interest in memory and semiconductor stocks remains strong as AI-driven data center spending continues to fuel the sector’s rally.

SanDisk stock led the gains, rising over 14% on Thursday.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran could sign a peace deal as early as this weekend.

Stocktwits sentiment for SNDK flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ and remained mixed for other stocks.

Memory stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with SanDisk hitting a record high, amid a relief rally following President Donald Trump’s indication that the U.S. had reached a deal with Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

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Micron shares surged 11.7%, while Western Digital stock gained 8% and Seagate Technology stock advanced 6.4%, pushing all three stocks within striking distance of the record closing highs they reached last week.

SanDisk shares rose 14.5% – its best move in over a month – to hit an all-time high of $1,881.51. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), which tracks key stocks in the memory semiconductor space, including those of Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, rose 13.5%.

Samsung and SK Hynix shares were up 11% and 9%, respectively, in the early trading hours in Seoul on Friday.

US-Iran Truce Close, Says Trump

In an address from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said the U.S. and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that ​would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," he announced.

The two sides traded strikes earlier this week, straining a ceasefire announced in April and stroking fears of re-escalation.

Investors are closely monitoring developments in the Iran conflict, now in its fourth month. Any breakthrough could ease disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, help stabilize oil prices, and reduce uncertainty for companies with operations and customers across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, interest in memory and the broader semiconductor space remains high as AI growth and a rapid pace of data center buildout drive stocks sharply higher.

Analysts and industry executives have consistently maintained that demand for memory chips is likely to remain strong for years, and SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won said Wednesday that SK Hynix would increase wafer capacity three times by 2034 to keep pace with surging demand.

Retail View On Memory Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SNDK flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish.’ The sentiment remained ‘neutral’ for DRAM and MU, ‘bearish’ for WDC, and ‘extremely bearish’ for STX.

“$DRAM Every stock in DRAM is going totally parabolic bananas! $150 here we come,” said a trader. Another commented on Micron, saying that “if it ($MU) decisively breaks above $1,100 tomorrow, it could accelerate toward $1,500 next two weeks.”

Traders tracking SanDisk were watching to see whether the stock could extend its rally toward the psychologically important $2,000 level, though some market participants were also weighing short positions after the recent run-up.

SanDisk shares are up nearly 700% year to date, followed by Micron’s 250% gains. DRAM has risen 123% since its launch on April 2.

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