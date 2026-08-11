Micron expects further pricing opportunities despite moderating increases, with pricing optimized alongside supply and product mix.

Micron’s CBO Sumit Sadana said customer demand has risen further, with data-center customers often securing less than half of the DRAM they need.

Micron stock plunged 29% in July, marking its worst monthly performance since June 2005.

Stocktwits sentiment for MU remained ‘bearish.’

Micron Technology executives said on Monday the memory market is likely to remain structurally tight beyond 2027 as AI-driven demand continues to outpace the industry’s ability to add supply.

Sumit Sadana, Micron’s chief business officer, said at Keybanc’s tech conference that the company’s aggregate demand signals from customers have increased since its latest earnings report, with 2027 now expected to be “even tighter” than 2026.

He said customers are seeking more memory despite prices being at elevated levels, with the shortage extending beyond data centers into other market segments.

MU: Memory Demand Strong But Stock Volatile

Micron stock rose 0.8% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, after ending in the red for three consecutive sessions. Micron stock plunged 29% in July, marking its worst monthly performance since June 2005, underscoring how investors are increasingly looking at the durability of the memory supercycle.

The memory chipmaker is seeing particularly acute demand from data-center customers, which Sadana said are often unable to secure more than half of the DRAM supply they require.

Customers are also signing multiyear agreements to secure capacity, and Micron said its strategic customer agreements could eventually cover about half of its revenue.

Micron’s revenue increased 346% to $41.46 billion last quarter, handily beating analysts’ expectations of $35.3 billion, according to results issued on June 24. Earnings came in at $25.11 per share, beating expectations of $20.28 per share.

Peers SanDisk and Western Digital reported another set of remarkable results last week. However, SanDisk’s first-quarter guidance came in short of Wall Street’s lofty expectations and weighed on the market sentiment for memory chipmakers at the time.

Memory Prices Not Moderation, Says Micron

Sadana pushed back on concerns that moderating memory price increases could signal the end of the current cycle. He said Micron still sees pricing opportunities ahead and will balance pricing, product mix and supply growth to support customer demand while maintaining strong returns.

Micron reported an 81% operating margin in its latest quarter, according to Sadana. The executive also highlighted the growing importance of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, to AI infrastructure.

Sadana said Micron has responded with investments across its global manufacturing network, including plans to increase its U.S. investment commitment to $250 billion. The company expects its first Idaho leading-edge memory fab to come online in mid-2027.

Retail View On MU

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for MU remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged from the previous day, with traders highlighting macro triggers to dictate trade in the coming weeks.

“$MU In my view, the performance of oil prices, 10-year US Treasury yields, and inflation will be crucial for the markets overall in the coming weeks. If all three rise and remain at high levels, caution is in order. If Donny doesn't manage to clear the road again, things will get uncomfortable,” a trader wrote.

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