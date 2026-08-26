China’s YMTC plans to raise 33 billion yuan for production upgrades and R&D.

YMTC reportedly aims to overtake Samsung and SK Hynix as the world’s largest NAND flash producer by 2027.

CXMT’s July IPO raised 66.6 billion yuan, nearly double its initial target.

Micron shares have gained about 13% this month, while SanDisk is up roughly 22%, recovering after both stocks fell in July.

Micron Technology and SanDisk Corp. staged a sharp rebound in August, but a looming IPO by China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) could add a new source of pressure to memory stocks as the Chinese flash-chip maker ramps up production and targets global leadership.

Micron shares have gained about 13% this month, while SanDisk is up roughly 22%, recovering after both stocks fell in July. The rally has been fueled by tight memory supply and booming demand from AI data centers. But investors are also watching risks, including the emergence of cheaper AI models, which could ultimately reduce memory demand, and the growth of the Chinese memory industry.

YMTC’s IPO Could Trump Peer CXMT’s

Last week, YMTC’s parent CCSH Corp. filed to list its shares on Shanghai’s Star Market, with a plan to sell up to 43 billion shares. It earmarked 33 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) from the offering for upgrading its manufacturing capacity.

That fundraising target already exceeds the 29.5 billion yuan ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) initially planned to raise before its July IPO. CXMT, China’s leading DRAM memory-chip maker, ultimately raised 66.6 billion yuan in what became the largest Star Market listing on record.

Moreover, CXMT shares surged 466% on their July 27 debut, briefly making it China’s most valuable listed company, signaling the market’s appetite for chipmakers from China.

YMTC is coming to market with similarly powerful financial momentum. The company reported 47 billion yuan in first-quarter revenue, while net profit attributable to shareholders reached nearly 33.4 billion yuan, more than double its full-year 2025 earnings.

Memory Market Competition Increases

The company is also targeting an even bigger prize: becoming the world’s largest NAND flash producer, potentially overtaking Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix by the end of 2027, according to a Financial Times report, citing people familiar with the matter.

YMTC ranked third globally in NAND bit shipments in the second quarter with a 14% share, according to Counterpoint Research.

The expansion could eventually weigh on global memory prices, threatening the supply-demand balance that has powered the sector’s rally.

Memory demand is rising rapidly as data centers require more storage and high-bandwidth memory, potentially absorbing much of the new supply. But for Micron and SanDisk investors, YMTC’s IPO marks a fresh risk to watch as China seeks to turn its memory champions into global contenders.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for MU and SNDK on Wednesday.

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