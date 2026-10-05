AI continued to drive market activity, with Micron seeing strong memory demand, HPE raising its networking outlook, and Meta and SpaceX expanding their AI efforts.

Micron posted record quarterly results, driven by strong AI data-center demand.

Amazon is considering an $8 billion Nvidia AI chip deal that could move some infrastructure assets off its balance sheet.

Elon Musk said SpaceX plans to rename its AI unit from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

Artificial intelligence remained the dominant theme across technology and industrial markets last week, with major developments involving Micron Technology (MU), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Amazon (AMZN), and several other companies. Government policy, data-center spending, chip demand and AI infrastructure financing continued to shape investor attention.

Micron Posts Record Results As AI Demand Drives Memory Growth

Micron reported record fiscal fourth-quarter results and gave a forecast that beat Wall Street expectations. Revenue rose to $54.2 billion, while NAND sales surged 526% year over year as AI data centers boosted demand for storage and high-speed memory.

Deutsche Bank kept a ‘Buy’ rating on Micron and a $1,550 price target after strong earnings and guidance. The firm sees some pressure on profit margins from higher costs, but said AI demand for memory remains strong. Mizuho also raised its price target to $1,400 from $1,300 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating.

Micron stock edged up 0.6% during the week, with sentiment around the stock remaining in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

HPE Raises Networking Growth Outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock posted a more than 10% weekly gain after the company raised its fiscal 2027 Networking revenue growth forecast to the high-teens to low-20s range, up from its earlier 5%-7% forecast. It expects the segment’s operating margin to remain in the mid-to-high 20s.

For fiscal 2026-2029, HPE now expects Networking revenue to grow at a high-teens annual rate. The company also expects operating margins to stay in the mid-to-high 20s through fiscal 2029.

Daiwa upgraded HPE to Outperform from Neutral and raised its price target to $75 from $65 after the company’s networking update. The firm said HPE is well positioned because of strong demand for its servers, networking and storage products, and believes demand could be stronger than current estimates suggest.

Amazon Builds AI Power And Chip Strategy

According to a Financial Times report, Amazon.com is considering a transaction involving roughly $8 billion of Nvidia AI chips that could move some infrastructure assets off its balance sheet.

The company also agreed to buy nuclear power from Constellation Energy’s (CEG) Maryland facility under a 20-year deal. The agreement entails more than $3 billion in infrastructure investment and could add about 190 megawatts of new emissions-free power between 2030 and 2032, helping Amazon secure reliable electricity and manage energy costs across the PJM power market. Amazon also signed a multiyear agreement worth more than $1 billion with Synopsys (SNPS) to support its custom-chip efforts.

Amazon stock edged 0.7% higher during the week, with retail sentiment remaining ‘neutral’.

Meta Pushes Further Into AI

Meta Platforms introduced its lightest AI glasses yet, called Ray-Ban Meta Audio, weighing 43 grams and offering music, calls and hands-free AI features for up to 12 hours per charge. The company also announced Muse, a personal AI assistant coming to its glasses.

According to the Information report, Meta Platforms’ Muse AI agent now has more than 3 million weekly users who send it at least one prompt. Muse has grown quickly since its Sept.8 launch. Its weekly users have increased from about 500,000, while daily users have risen from roughly 250,000 reported shortly after launch.

Meta Platforms stock fell 3% this week, and retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’.

Elon Musk Plans To Rename SpaceX AI Unit

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a X post on Sunday, the company plans to rename its AI unit from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, using “super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”

The move follows President Donald Trump’s recent push to replace the term “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence” in U.S. government documents. Musk did not give a timeline or explain the change further. At the time of writing, SpaceXAI’s account on X had not been renamed.

SpaceX stock gained over 6% in the week, while retail sentiment slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<