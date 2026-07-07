The deal comes just days after Micron signed a similar pact with General Motors, signaling growing collaboration between the U.S. chipmaker and major automakers.

Micron and Ford signed a deal focused on providing a reliable, long-term supply of memory and storage solutions for Ford’s next-generation vehicles.

Ford CEO Jim Farley welcomed the partnership, stating that building high-volume vehicles in the U.S. requires a strong domestic supply chain.

The agreement comes amid a shortage in memory chips caused by explosive demand from artificial intelligence growth.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) gained roughly 2% while Ford Motor Co (F) stock edged up 4% on Monday after the companies announced a new long-term agreement to secure critical memory components for Ford’s future vehicles.

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The deal comes just days after Micron signed a similar pact with General Motors, signaling growing collaboration between the U.S. chipmaker and major automakers.

Ford-Micron Deal

Micron and Ford signed a deal focused on providing a reliable, long-term supply of memory and storage solutions for Ford’s next-generation vehicles. The pact includes technology collaboration and commitments from Micron to expand production capacity to support Ford’s manufacturing needs over many years.

Ford CEO Jim Farley welcomed the partnership, noting that building high-volume vehicles in the U.S. requires a strong domestic supply chain.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the agreement helps ensure consistent support for Ford’s production as vehicles grow more intelligent and data-heavy. The deal is one of 16 similar long-term supply agreements Micron has highlighted with major customers.

Last week, Micron announced a comparable long-term agreement with General Motors. That pact secures memory and storage components for GM’s vehicle platforms and includes joint development of future technologies.

Why The Deal Matters

Modern vehicles rely heavily on advanced electronics for safety systems, driver assistance features, connected services, and emerging AI capabilities. These systems need large amounts of specialized memory and storage. The deals give automakers like Ford and GM greater certainty over supply after past semiconductor shortages disrupted production worldwide.

The agreements come amidst a shortage in memory chips caused by explosive demand from artificial intelligence growth. Big tech companies are building massive data centers packed with AI chips that require enormous amounts of high-performance memory, creating a shortage for consumer device manufacturers like everyday electronics makers and carmakers.

How Did F, MU Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around F stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around MU stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volume slipped from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes for Samsung earnings pushing Micron stock higher. Both companies compete in the memory chip market.

Another user voiced optimism in the run-up to Ford’s second-quarter earnings and voiced hopes for a deal involving the company’s Energy segment before that.

While F stock has risen 4% year-to-date, MU gained over 200%.

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