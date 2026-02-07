Strategy Class A (MSTR) surged as much as 26% after the CEO Phong Le urged investors to “hold on.”

Strategy Inc Class A rebounded as much as 26% intraday after CEO Phong Le reiterated a long-term bullish view on Bitcoin during a CNBC interview.

Le said the $17 billion loss was an accounting hit, not a cash loss, and pointed to Strategy’s $2.25 billion cash balance.

Bitcoin’s regulatory backdrop has improved, with U.S. approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year supporting institutional access and strengthening long-term sentiment around the asset.

Strategy Inc Class A (MSTR) surged about 26% on Friday after the company’s CEO struck an optimistic tone on Bitcoin’s long-term future, telling investors to stay patient after a rough stretch for crypto markets.

On Friday, Strategy CEO Phong Le addressed recent losses, market volatility, and why he believes Bitcoin’s best days are still ahead in a CNBC interview.

“We’ve been through Bitcoin downturns in the past,” Le stated. “In 2022, Bitcoin went up to around $68,000 and then went down to $16,000. That was a 75% drawdown,” he added. Looking ahead, Le suggested Bitcoin could reach $1 million within seven years, adding that even future pullbacks would likely be smaller in percentage terms.

“Seven years from now, when Bitcoin’s at a million and goes to 750k, it’ll be a 25% drawdown. Everyone will think it’s the end of Bitcoin, and I’ll say: hold on then, too.” -Phong Le, CEO Of Strategy

MSTR’s Multi-Month Jump

MSTR jumped 26% to about $135, snapping back after a steep multi-month slide. However, the stock remains far below its longer-term trend level near $302. MSTR previously saw this price range in late October and early November 2025, when it broke through the 200-day moving average.

Strategy Inc Class A (MSTR) rose 26.11% in 24 hours to $134.93. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about MSTR went from the ‘extremely bearish’ zone to the ‘neutral’ zone, and chatter levels remained ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

Strategy (MSTR) surged 26% to $134.93, snapping back after a steep slide. Source: Koyfin

Le stated that the conviction in Strategy remains strong. In the interview, Le compared Bitcoin’s current slump to previous cycles, arguing that large drawdowns have always been part of the asset’s growth story.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 7.1% in 24 hours to $70,264.24. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about Bitcoin improved from the ‘extremely bearish’ zone to the ‘bearish’ zone, and chatter levels remained ‘extremely high’ over the past day

Strategy Pushes Back On Loss Concerns

Addressing Strategy’s recent $17 billion quarterly loss, Le said the figure was driven by accounting rules rather than an actual hit to the company’s finances. “It’s a GAAP loss,” he said, adding that it reflects mark-to-market accounting tied to Bitcoin’s price and is “not a true cash loss for the company.”

Le also pushed back on leverage concerns, adding that Strategy has a “fortress balance sheet” that operates with roughly 10-12% leverage and holds about $2.25 billion in cash, according to Strategy Q4 2025 Financial Results. He described Strategy as “leveraged, amplified Bitcoin,” and said the company is built to outperform Bitcoin on a per-share basis rather than simply track the asset’s price.

Strategy’s earnings have often swung sharply because past U.S. accounting rules required the company to record losses when Bitcoin prices fell, even if no Bitcoin was sold and no cash was lost. That treatment is set to change after the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) approved new fair-value accounting rules for crypto assets, which will allow both gains and losses to be reflected in earnings starting in 2025.

