In a recent interview, Strategy’s executive chairman said that most retail investors would choose a bank account with stable 10% returns over Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor estimated that only 1% to 2% of retail investors would direct a bulk of their savings toward Bitcoin.

He stated that the crypto industry will only be able to attract the next leg of retail investors into the ecosystem when it takes “the best of equity, the best of credit and the best of crypto,” and puts the three together.

A Stocktwits poll showed crypto remains the biggest allocation for some investors, but technology stocks continue to have a commanding lead.

Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is a “roller coaster that's pulling nine G's” that most retail investors won’t ride until the crypto industry takes “the best of equity, the best of credit and the best of crypto,” and puts the three together.

According to Saylor, retail investors who are passionate about cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin have already bought in during the past bull runs. “They’ve had 10 years to find it [BTC]," he said in a recent interview with Natalie Brunell.

He stated that retail investors are currently being forced to choose between “massive growth and a roller coaster that's pulling nine G's,” referring to Bitcoin, or the S&P 500, which gives consistent returns over time with less volatility.

Saylor’s comments come as MSTR’s stock has taken a hit of nearly 20% year-to-date amid Bitcoin’s slide. Strategy shares gained 2.25% in pre-market trade on Wednesday, following a gain of 0.73% during regular hours. Retail sentiment around the company on the platform improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

MSTR retail sentiment and message volume on February 25 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Crypto Holds Ground In Retail Portfolios

A Stocktwits poll showed that 12% of respondents reported allocating the largest share of their portfolio to crypto, nearly on par with cash and bond holdings. While technology stocks command a lead, the results suggested crypto is holding its ground even amid market volatility and shifting macro conditions.

Stocktwits Poll asking retail traders about their portfolio allocation on February 20. | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that while Bitcoin was not the largest holding in their portfolio, they’ve been dollar cost averaging the cryptocurrency amid the current market slump.

Another said they’ve kept their portfolio diversified, with exposure to crypto through long-term call options.

Michael Saylor’s Blueprint for Broader Crypto Adoption

According to Saylor, the next wave of retail participation will require the crypto industry to combine “the best of equity, the best of credit and the best of crypto.”

He defined equity as delivering double-digit returns and tax-deferred gains, credit as providing principal protection and consistent income, and crypto as representing digital innovation and high growth potential.

Saylor divided the choices facing retail investors in the current market into three scenarios. One, they can pursue high-growth assets like Bitcoin, which come with significant volatility. Their second option is to go for broad equity indexes that generate around 10% annualized returns but still experience cyclical drawdowns. Alternatively, they can turn to investment-grade bonds yielding mid-single-digit returns, often fully taxable.

“So you know if you're a California resident, you're either getting 2% on your Apple bonds after tax, but you feel safe. Or, you're getting 10 to 15% on your S&P and NASDAQ portfolio, but you're not getting much of any yield, and you're on a small kind of a conventional roller coaster,” he said. “Or, you buy Bitcoin and you’re getting 3x the roller coaster ride. You’re getting better performance but for the last 137 days people think that you’re crazy.”

Bitcoin Sees Cheerier Retail Sentiment Than SPY, QQQ

Bitcoin’s price gained 3.5% in the last 24 hours, still trading around $65,400 on Wednesday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency continued improved to ‘neurtral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) each edged around 0.2% higher pre-market. Retail sentiment around both funds was in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen over 26% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 remains flat and the Nasdaq 100 is down around 2%.

