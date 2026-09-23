Michael Saylor’s Strategy repurchased 1.77 million STRC shares for $174 million, taking its combined Bitcoin and STRC spend to nearly $250 million for the week.

Strive added 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million, exceeding Strategy’s latest purchase of 950 BTC for $75.7 million.

Strategy returned to Bitcoin buying after a roughly two-week pause, bringing its total holdings to 846,000 BTC.

Bitmine added 27,562 ETH, bringing its total to 5.98 million ETH.

Strive (ASST) bought more Bitcoin (BTC) than Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) last week, adding 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million as publicly traded crypto treasury companies continued to deploy capital into digital assets.

Strategy returned to Bitcoin buying after a roughly two-week pause, purchasing 950 BTC for $75.7 million at an average price of $79,670 per Bitcoin.

Strive’s latest purchase was larger in both Bitcoin and dollar terms, although Strategy remains by far the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Its latest purchase lifted its holdings to 846,000 BTC, while Strive’s Bitcoin holdings rose to 26,355 BTC.

Tom Lee-backed Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) also continued to expand its Ethereum (ETH) treasury. It added 27,562 ETH over the past week and now holds 5.98 million ETH, representing about 4.9% of the cryptocurrency's total supply and inching closer to its ‘alchemy of 5%’ goal.

MSTR Spends More On STRC Buybacks

Strategy also continued to buy back its STRC preferred stock, repurchasing 1.77 million shares for $174 million over the past week. Including its Bitcoin purchase, Strategy deployed nearly $250 million across the two transactions.

Notably, the STRC repurchase was more than twice the amount Strategy spent on Bitcoin during the week. The board had initially authorized up to $1 billion for Digital Credit Securities buybacks, then doubled it to $2 billion earlier this month.

Week ended (2026) STRC shares repurchased USD spent (million) July 26 288,930 25.0 Aug 3 912,143 81.2 Aug 30 1,557,177 151.8 Sept 7 1,810,885 176.3 Sept 13 1,420,467 139.3 Sept 20 1,771,238 174.0 Total Jul 20–Sept 20 11,732,792 ~1,124.8

Strategy has now used more than half of its expanded $2 billion authorization for digital credit securities buybacks, with $875.1 million remaining after the latest $174 million STRC repurchase.

Crypto Treasury Stocks Rally With BTC, ETH

MSTR, ASST, and BMNR were among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

MSTR stock jumped over 8% in pre-market trading, following a 16% jump on Friday, when Bitcoin crossed $80,000, after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed two new proposals with the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for review.

ASST stock rose over 6% in pre-market trade, extending gains after a 6% gain on Friday. BMNR stock also rose over 6% in early morning trade, on track to hit highs last seen in January.

BMNR stock price performance year-to-date on September 21 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: TradingView

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BMNR trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around ASST trended in the ‘neutral’ zone. Sentiment around MSTR improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.



MSTR stock retail sentiment on September 21 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Crypto Rally

The buying comes as Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied on Monday morning, while oil prices declined for a fourth straight session.

Bitcoin’s price crossed $85,000 for the first time since January, up over 6% in the last 24 hours. It was the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with retail sentiment improving to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price rose over 6% in the last 24 hours to $2,700, reaching the highest level seen in the past 8 months. ETH was also among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment improving to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day.

Read also: Oil, Treasury Yields, Bitcoin: 3 Market Signals To Watch This Week

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