Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) on Thursday reported a 1,640% rise in its operating loss in its fourth quarter earnings.

The company said its operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $17.4 billion, compared to an operating loss of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. It said its operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 includes an unrealized loss on the company’s digital assets of $17.4 billion.

The company said its total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $123.0 million, a 1.9% increase year-over-year, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

