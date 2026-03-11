Strategy purchased a record 2,098.26 Bitcoin on Tuesday using proceeds from its STRC preferred equity program.

Strategy’s purchase of over 2,000 BTC using STRC represents the largest single-day Bitcoin acquisition funded through the program since it launched in July 2025.

MSTR has bought around 3,519 Bitcoin so far this week after adding 1,420 BTC on Monday.

STRC trading volume surged to about $408.8 million on Tuesday, far above the 30-day average of $138.5 million.

The uptick comes after Strategy amended its Omnibus Sales Agreement, allowing multiple agents to sell securities during pre-market and after-hours trading.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) edged higher in overnight trading after data showed the company purchased a record 2,000 Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday using proceeds from its perpetual preferred equity program, Stretch (STRC).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The purchase marks the largest single-day acquisition using STRC since its debut in July 2025. The company dashboard showed Tuesday’s session recorded nearly $408.8 million in total trading volume, compared with a 30-day average of $138.5 million.

According to the STRC tracker, Strategy bought 2098.26 BTC over the past day. This follows a purchase of 1420.60 BTC on Monday, bringing its weekly total thus far to around 3,519 BTC. At the current pace, Strategy could surpass last week’s purchases of approximately 4,294 BTC.

Strategy’s Ramps Up Bitcoin Buys Using STRC

Strategy has been increasing the sale of its STRC shares to fund its Bitcoin purchases. Last week, the company sold 3.7 million shares to help finance part of its purchase of nearly 18,000 BTC for $1.3 billion.

The ramp-up in Bitcoin buys funded using STRC also comes after Strategy amended its Omnibus Sales Agreement to allow multiple agents to sell the same class of securities on a single trading day during pre-market or after-hours sessions on Monday. The change allows the option to do block trades after 4 p.m. ET., which means Strategy can tap demand around macro events, or when Bitcoin makes a sharp move, outside of regular trading, rather than cramming everything into day trades.

What Is Retail Saying About MSTR Stock?

MSTR’s stock edged 0.42% higher after closing the day down by 0.35%. Retail sentiment around the Bitcoin proxy remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

MSTR retail sentiment and message volume on March 11 as of 3:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user on the platform noted that MSTR’s stock has been making higher lows for some time now, and it's likely to make a quick move to $200 some time soon.

Another anticipated a Bitcoin rally to $80,000, which could also lift MSTR shares.

Bitcoin’s price slipped below $70,000 on Tuesday night, down 0.4% at around $69,900. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 11 as of 3:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

MSTR holds over 738,731 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, with a paper loss of almost $4.6 billion, despite the company's heavy dollar-cost averaging in recent weeks.

Read also: COIN Stock Drops While CRCL Surges After Monness Crespi Calls Out Trump For ‘Saber Rattling’ On CLARITY Act

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<