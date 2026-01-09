Coinbase shares moved higher after hours after receiving a second Wall Street upgrade this week ahead of quarterly earnings.

The overall cryptocurrency market was flat on Thursday night at around $3.2 trillion.

MSTR’s stock moved higher after-hours following Michael Saylor's post on X, thanking U.S. Senator Jim Justice for helping with the inclusion of digital asset treasuries in the MSCI.

SBET’s stock moved higher after SharpLink Gaming reported deploying $170 million in ETH through a multi-layered yield strategy using institutional custody.

Crypto equities gained edged into the green on Thursday night as the cryptocurrency market tried to hold ground ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Friday.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) edged 0.28% higher in after-hours trade following a gain of 3.18% in regular trading, while Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to stabilize near $91,000. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory for both, with chatter running at ‘extremely high’ levels for MSTR and ‘high’ levels for Bitcoin.

The jump in MSTR’s stock came after Saylor posted a picture with U.S. Senator for West Virginia, Jim Justice, citing discussions around market neutrality and support for the digital asset industry in conversations with MSCI. Strategy also announced on Thursday that it will be hosting its annual Bitcoin for Corporations event on February 24 in Las Vegas this year.

COIN Stock Gets Second Upgrade This Week

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) also moved higher in after-hours trade. COIN’s stock rose 0.53% after a dip of 0.14% in regular trading. The shares missed out on the larger rally in crypto equities amid mixed signals from Wall Street, as per TheFly.

Barclays lowered in price target on the stock to $258 from $291, keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. However, Bank of America upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral,’ keeping the price target at $340 ahead of the company’s fourth quarter (Q4) earnings, scheduled for next week. This is the second upgrade for the stock this week.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN’s stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Ethereum Treasuries Show Mixed Signals

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) traded flat after hours after a gain of over 3% in regular trading. Ethereum (ETH), meanwhile, dipped 1.2% in the last 24 hours, keeping above the $3,100 mark. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BMNR’s stock fell to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day as chatter dipped to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels. Sentiment around Ethereum remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, but chatter saw a similar drop to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET), also an Ethereum treasury, gained 0.50% in after-hours following a gain of 1.38% in regular trading. The move follows Sharplink announcing that it has deployed $170 million in ETH through a yield strategy on Linea (LINEA). On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SBET’s stock trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Broader Markets Remain Cautious

U.S. equities remained mixed in after-hours trade. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dipped 0.01%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.06% lower. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' territory over the past day amid 'high' levels of chatter.

