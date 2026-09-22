U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $999 million in net inflows Monday, led by IBIT, ARKB and FBTC.

Bitcoin’s price climbed above $86,000 for the first time since January, extending a rally that lifted the broader cryptocurrency market above $3 trillion.

The rally has coincided with a more supportive U.S. regulatory backdrop.

Heavy short liquidations added fuel to Bitcoin’s rally, with roughly $800 million in crypto short positions reportedly liquidated over the past 24 hours.

Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN), Circle (CRCL), and shares of other crypto-linked large-cap equities edged lower in early morning trade on Tuesday, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to climb, crossing the $86,000 mark.

MSTR stock and COIN shares fell around 1.7% each. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, while sentiment around COIN improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

MSTR stock retail sentiment on September 22 as of 6:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, USDC stablecoin issuer CRCL’s stock dropped 2.5% with retail sentiment dipping to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory.

CRCL stock retail sentiment on September 22 as of 6:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The weakness extended across several other crypto-linked names. Strive (ASST) shares fell 2.8%, while XXI Holdings (XXI) declined 1.9%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (SBET), both building large Ethereum treasuries, also traded lower. BMNR stock dropped 1.5%, and SBET stock fell 2.7%. On Stocktwits, while retail sentiment around BMNR remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, sentiment around SBET flipped to ‘bullish’ from the ‘bearish’ zone.

SBET stock retail sentiment on September 22 as of 6:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

All of the stocks in the group gained in the previous session. COIN was the only one trading lower year to date, based on Monday’s market close.

Crypto stocks price performance year-to-date on September 22 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

The Crypto Rally Continues

Bitcoin’s price continued to extend gains in early morning trade on Tuesday, rising 1.8% in the last 24 hours to cross $86,000 for the first time since January. Despite its rally, which kicked off last week, the apex cryptocurrency remains more than 30% below its record high of $126,000 seen in October last year.

Crypto tokens price performance year-to-date on September 22 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

Dogecoin (DOGE) led gains among the cryptocurrency majors, followed by Ripple’s XRP (XRP), both outpacing Bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), which led gains in the previous session, also gained but to a lesser extent. Ethereum’s price rose 1% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $2,700, and Solana’s price moved 1.3% higher to around $117.

CoinGlass data showed over $800 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market climbed 2.4% to cross $3 trillion, most of which stemmed from short positions that were forced out of the market.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Near $1 Billion

The rally also drew support from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $999 million in net inflows on Monday, their strongest daily inflow in roughly a year, according to Farside Investors.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the group with $381.4 million in inflows. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) recorded $289.1 million, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) attracted $238.8 million.

Spot Ethereum ETFs also recorded roughly $270 million in inflows Monday.

The crypto rally has come alongside lower oil prices and regulatory developments involving tokenized securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week granted temporary, conditional relief allowing certain venues to trade tokenized U.S. stocks onchain.

Read also: AMD Stock Hits Record High, Briefly Joins $1 Trillion Club Amid Chip Sector Rally

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