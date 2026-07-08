Microsoft has begun routing Copilot queries in key Office apps away from external partners such as OpenAI and Anthropic to its proprietary models.

The software giant is deploying its proprietary "MAI" models into heavy-volume software products including Excel and Outlook, replacing its heavy reliance on third-party AI vendors.

Driven by a push to improve profit margins and reduce multi-billion-dollar dependency on external creators, the in-house models are already handling tens of thousands of requests weekly.

Beyond productivity tools, Microsoft's self-developed artificial intelligence is expanding into GitHub Copilot.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) share price gained 2% on Tuesday after the company quietly initiated a major shift in its artificial intelligence strategy, beginning to substitute AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic with its own proprietary models.

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The transition represents the first major operational departure from external AI providers within Microsoft's flagship commercial software, Bloomberg reported. The tech giant has begun redirecting a portion of AI workloads within its Copilot ecosystem, specifically in Excel and Outlook, to its in-house "MAI" models.

Stepping Away From External Reliance

Up until recently, these widely used productivity applications relied primarily on models built by Anthropic and OpenAI, the latter of which has been backed by a $13-billion investment from Microsoft. Now, Microsoft’s homegrown models are already managing tens of thousands of user queries per week across both apps, Bloomberg noted.

The strategic adjustment is viewed largely as an effort to improve profit margins and master the unit economics of deploying generative AI at a massive scale. By shifting heavy-volume, routine data prompts to an end-to-end proprietary infrastructure, Microsoft can circumvent expensive licensing and API fees paid to third-party developers.

Market reaction to the news was positive, with Microsoft shares climbing 1.75% following the report, signaling investor confidence in the company's cost-cutting infrastructure adjustments.

The operational pivot comes on the heels of statements by Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman, who previously indicated that the company intends to scale back and eventually eliminate its spending on Anthropic models. Furthermore, as some early promotional aspects of its landmark partnership with OpenAI begin to phase out, Microsoft is aggressively accelerating its push toward technological autonomy.

Future Roadmap To Include GitHub

The integration of internal models is expected to broaden across the company's ecosystem. In addition to Excel and Outlook, Microsoft has begun weaving its proprietary AI into GitHub Copilot. The company also plans to deploy an internally developed speech-to-text model into its Teams collaboration platform in the coming months, Bloomberg reported.

While the current volume of requests handled by Microsoft's internal models represents a relatively small fraction of its total Copilot footprint, the transition establishes a functional off-ramp from third-party reliance, charting a clear course toward AI self-sufficiency.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock gained over 51% from the previous session which saw the stock drop due on the back of Xbox layoffs.

MSFT stock has lost 20.5% over the past year. The iShares S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) all which include Microsoft as one of key holdings had a 'bullish' retail sentiment.

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