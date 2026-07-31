Michael Burry reveals fresh portfolio moves, adding to existing holdings while expanding short positions tied to AI and semiconductor stocks.

Burry said he made no sells, using the latest portfolio update to add only to existing long and short positions.

The investor said several of his latest additions have entered a “basing/consolidation” phase and now appear more attractive for long-term holders.

Stocktwits retail sentiment was mixed for the stocks Burry mentioned in his latest portfolio update.

Michael Burry disclosed his latest portfolio moves on Thursday. Burry added to some of his existing holdings while expanding short positions tied to AI and semiconductor names. ‘The Big Short’ investor increased his stakes in DraftKings, Flutter, Zoetis and Lululemon, while adding to his Nvidia puts and short positions in Micron and SOXX. He left his Tesla and Palantir positions unchanged.

Burry Adds To DKNG, FLUT, ZTS, LULU

Burry said in a Substack post that he made no sells and only added to existing positions. He added to DraftKings (DKNG) around $23.40, stating that the stock, along with Flutter (FLUT), represents a “larger position.”

Burry also added to Zoetis (ZTS) around $76 and said it was a “full position.” He increased his Lululemon (LULU) position around $118, also describing it as a full position.

“Like the two above, this is a basing/consolidation after a long fall,” Burry wrote.

Burry said the moves represent a “turnover into stronger hands” and added that he believes the three buys are “rather de-risked at these prices,” particularly for long-term holders.

Burry Increases NVDA, MU Short Exposure

Burry also increased his bearish positions, adding to his QQQ January 15, 2027, puts in the “high 500s strike range.”

He added to his Nvidia (NVDA) December 18, 2026, puts in the “low 100s strike range” and increased his short position in Micron (MU) at around $880. He also added to his SOXX short position at around $506.

MU, NVDA, DKNG, LULU: Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward MU and NVDA was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volume for both stocks.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward DKNG was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volume, while Lululemon (LULU) drew ‘neutral’ sentiment alongside ‘normal’ message volume.

The stocks have delivered mixed performances this year. MU shares have surged 212% year-to-date, while NVDA stock has gained 3.9%. In contrast, DKNG stock has fallen nearly 32% this year, and LULU shares are down 43% in the same period.

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