Microsoft has reportedly abandoned talks with Oracle to lease $3 billion in AI computing power after a stalemate over federal security regulations.

The multibillion-dollar deal collapsed primarily because Oracle’s public cloud infrastructure lacked FedRAMP certification — a mandatory security framework.

As demand for AI services soars, cloud providers like Microsoft are increasingly competing not just for customers but for the infrastructure and capacity needed to run their own products, Business Insider reported.

Microsoft continues an aggressive independent data center expansion, projecting an unprecedented $190 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal year 2026.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has abandoned highly anticipated negotiations to lease roughly $3 billion in cloud computing infrastructure from longtime rival Oracle Corp., media reports suggested, exposing the widening cracks in Silicon Valley's frantic race to secure artificial intelligence hardware.

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The collapse of the multi-year deal highlights a growing friction point for the world's largest tech companies. As the demand for generative AI capabilities outpaces the physical availability of data centers, industry titans are increasingly forced to negotiate massive infrastructure-sharing agreements.

Microsoft ended Tuesday’s session 2% lower and Oracle (ORCL) fell 2.3%.

What Caused The Deal To Collapse?

The $3-billion deal hit a fatal roadblock over strict federal compliance and safety standards, Business Insider reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft required that the leased server capacity meet the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) guidelines, a rigorous standard mandatory for any cloud framework hosting U.S. government data.

Oracle’s public cloud architecture did not meet the specific FedRAMP metrics required by Microsoft at the time of the negotiations. When Oracle executives balked at the massive engineering overhead and intense development timeline needed to quickly implement the upgrades, Microsoft opted to walk away from the table entirely.

Oracle downplayed the reports, stating that the two software giants maintain an ongoing collaborative relationship. "The details mentioned in the article are inaccurate," an Oracle spokesperson told Business Insider, declining to specify the inaccuracies. Microsoft is both an OCI partner and a customer. We have a tremendously collaborative and fruitful partnership, where we often talk about ways we can expand upon our ongoing work together."

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on Microsoft stock has soared over 1,000% in the past 30 days.

MSFT stock has lost 18.6% year-to-date.