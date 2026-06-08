Broadcom and Marvell are both key AI infrastructure chipmakers in the market, but Broadcom operates on a much larger scale.

Marvell rallied sharply until Friday as investors piled into the stock after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the ‌chipmaker the next "trillion-dollar company."

Broadcom’s tepid projections not only pressured the stock but also triggered a selloff that hit nearly all major AI-related stocks last week.

Stocktwits sentiment for both MRVL and AVGO was ‘extremely bullish.’

Shares of custom AI chipmakers Marvell Technology and Broadcom have pulled back sharply in recent sessions, drawing investor attention as they weigh which stock offers the better opportunity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MRVL plunged 17% on Friday, its worst single-day fall since last August, and AVGO has dropped 20% since last Wednesday, when it issued forecasts which did not meet market expectations.

To be sure, Marvell rallied sharply until Friday as investors piled into the stock after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the ‌chipmaker the next "trillion-dollar company."

Meanwhile, Marvell has bagged a place in the S&P 500 and the stock will join the benchmark index before the start of trading on June 22, the index operator announced on Friday.

On the other hand, Broadcom’s tepid projections not only pressured the stock, but also triggered a selloff that hit nearly all major AI-related stocks last week.

AVGO vs MRVL

Broadcom and Marvell are both key AI infrastructure chipmakers in the market, but Broadcom operates on a much larger scale. Broadcom sells custom AI chips, Ethernet switches, optical networking products, storage silicon and enterprise software, and has a market value above $2 trillion and annual revenue exceeding $90 billion.

Its strength lies in supplying custom AI processors and networking hardware to hyperscalers such as Google and Meta.

Marvell is a smaller, more focused data infrastructure chip company with a market value of over $230 billion and annual revenue of about $6 billion. Its portfolio centers on optical networking, connectivity, custom cloud silicon, storage and data-center interconnects.

While both companies benefit from AI spending, Broadcom is viewed as a diversified AI infrastructure giant, whereas Marvell is primarily a specialist in the networking and connectivity technologies that link AI systems together.

AVGO, MRVL Fundamentals

After last week’s selloff, Broadcom shares are down 14% in 2026, while Marvell stock has gained 28.5%. Following the recent weakness, Broadcom now trades at a lower forward price-to-earnings multiple than Marvell and also enjoys stronger analyst support, with a higher proportion of analysts recommending the stock as a buy.

YTD move 12-month forward P/E Analyst 'Buy' rating Marvell 28.50% 58.1x 38/44 Broadcom -14% 24.5x 44/48

To be sure, sales growth for Broadcom has ticked higher, while Marvell’s has slipped. Broadcom’s revenue surged 48% to $22.2 billion in the last quarter, its quickest pace since the October quarter of 2024. Marvell’s revenue rose 27% to $2.4 billion, its slowest pace in the last five quarters.



On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for both AVGO and MRVL. The watcher count for MRVL increased 21% over the past month and message volume increased 352%. For AVGO, the watcher count increased 6.3% and the message volume growth was flat.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<